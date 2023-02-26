Jassim bin Yousef Al Jamal: Qatar mourns death of its first UN envoy

Social media users said the late envoy was known for his ‘competence, skill and diplomacy’.

Qatar’s first permanent representative to the United Nations passed away in London on Saturday, leaving behind a years-long diplomatic legacy.

News of Jassim bin Yousef Al Jamal’s passing quickly spread on social media, where officials and members of the community sent their condolences and shared tributes of the late diplomat.

“My sincere condolences to the family of the late Ambassador Mr. Jassim bin Yousef Al Jamal. It will leave a big mark on Qatari diplomacy,” said Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al-Thani, former Director of Qatar’s Government Communications Office.

In another tweet, Adel Ali bin Ali, member of the Qatari Business Association, said,”May God have mercy on my dear brother, friend, and beloved, Jassim bin Yousef Al Jamal, and forgive him.”

Others have spotlighted Al Jamal’s successful career as a diplomat.

“May God have mercy on him, was one of the diplomats known for their competence, skill and diplomacy, as he was the first permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations,” a Twitter user said.

According to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA), Al Jamal was appointed as Doha’s envoy to the UN shortly after its independence in 1971, after serving as a senior employee of the Ministry of Education.

During his time in office, Al Jamal had “vigorously” defended the Palestinian cause at the intergovernmental organisation, where he served as a diplomat for 12 years.