Japan to pump $14 million into Afghanistan following Doha meeting

Almost a thousand people were killed after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan late last month.

Japan has pledged $14 million for agriculture and development projects in Afghanistan, according to Afghanistan’s Foreign Department Spokesperson.

Takashi Okada, the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan, made the commitment during a meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Afghan foreign minister, in the Qatari capital.

The meeting was held after a deadly earthquake left more than 1,000 dead in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson further stated that Okada advocated for international assistance with Afghanistan’s infrastructure. Numerous crucial topics were discussed by both parties. In addition to expressing sympathy to the earthquake victims, the Japanese ambassador also noted the assistance.

The Japanese envoy mentioned that his nation is discussing options for Afghanistan’s economic growth to take the necessary steps in this regard, in addition to providing assistance in the agricultural, educational, and other development sectors in the country.

Japan is collaborating with Afghans on development and humanitarian efforts.

The spokesperson claimed that politics has no bearing on cooperation, referring to the Taliban’s takeover of the country and subsequent concerns by the global community.

Muttaqi thanked Japan for its support and compassion for the victims of the earthquake and expressed his hope that Japan would join the rest of the world in working with the Afghans on infrastructure projects.

Former Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Katsunobu Kato had earlier stated that the nation was not considering recognising the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.

During a press conference, Katsunobu Kato stated that Japan would make the necessary decision in accordance with its national interests and in collaboration with the other parties involved, including the US.

After the Taliban seized control of the nation’s capital, Japan evacuated its embassy’s personnel and nationals. The former Afghan government fell after former president Ashraf Ghani left the country, leaving the presidential palace at the helm of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Qatar has urged the international community to engage with the Taliban “on the economic front” and work closely with the current Afghan administration to boost employment and growth.