Japan starts visa waiver system for Qatari passport holders

Holders of Qatari passports who intend to stay in Japan for more than 30 consecutive days or for business purposes will still need to apply for a pre-entry visa.

The Japanese government now allows Qatari passport holders to enter the country without obtaining a visa, according to an official statement from the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Qatari nationals who have a passport with a visa waiver registration stamp are permitted to enter Japan multiple times without needing to apply for a new visa for stays of up to 30 days in a row during the registration’s three-year validity period, or, if less than three years, according to the passport’s validity period.

Applicants must submit their passport and passport registration application form to any Japanese diplomatic mission, provided that their passport is valid for at least six months.

The Japanese diplomatic mission will return the passport along with a visa waiver registration stamp on the next working day following the date of application submission.

This move is expected to strengthen ties between Qatar and Japan and promote tourism and business travel between the two countries.

Holders of Qatari passports who intend to stay in Japan for more than 30 consecutive days or for business purposes will still need to apply for a pre-entry visa.

If holders of previously registered passports in Qatar obtain new passports or if there is a change in the name of the passport holder, they must register the new passport to receive the visa waiver registration stamp again.

In the event that the application for passport registration is rejected, applicants are advised to apply for a regular visa.

Qatar-Japan relations

Qatar and Japan have enjoyed friendly relations for several decades. The two countries share a strong economic and trade partnership, with Japan being one of Qatar’s most important trading partners.

In recent years, Qatar and Japan have also worked closely on a number of projects, including the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Qatar, which have helped to supply a significant portion of Japan’s energy needs.

Qatar has also been a significant investor in Japanese companies and has played an important role in supporting the Japanese economy.

In addition to economic ties, Qatar and Japan have also maintained diplomatic relations, with the two countries exchanging visits by high-level officials in recent years.

In 2018, Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited Japan, where he met with the now late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed ways to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The new visa waiver agreement between Qatar and Japan is expected to further boost ties between the two countries and facilitate increased travel and trade between them.

The move is likely to be welcomed by both Qatari and Japanese citizens, who will now be able to travel more easily between the two countries.