Italy’s furniture exports to Qatar grow to €220 million

Italian Trade Agency reports over €222mn worth of world-class furniture bearing the ‘Made in Italy’ brand shipped to Qatar in 2022.

Italy’s furniture exports to Qatar experienced significant year-on-year growth of 23.14% to reach €222.8mn in 2022, according to data released by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Doha Office.

The growth is attributed to the increasing appreciation for world-class furniture bearing the ‘Made in Italy’ brand in Qatar, the office suggested.

“The main relevant categories of the design industry include furniture and furnishing accessories, in particular, lighting products and ceramic products,” Italian Trade Commissioner Paola Lisi told Gulf Times, detailing the impressive increase in exports.

In 2022, the trade volume between Qatar and Italy exceeded €7bn and registered a growth of 54.4%, according to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

The top Italian export industries are represented by military and defence sectors, machinery and equipment, fashion accessories and footwear, furniture, agri-food, and plastics.

Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi’s visit to B&B Italia’s showroom in Doha Design District in Msheireb is part of a series of visits being conducted by the embassy in different establishments across Qatar’s new-design district.

Toschi expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade between Italy and Qatar, and Lisi revealed that several companies from the Gulf nation have been invited to attend the upcoming Salone del Mobile in Milan, a leading international design and furnishing event.

Companies from Qatar attending the exhibition include Sketch Plus Interior and Design Consultancy, Deco Lusso Interior Design, Dal Architects & Designers, Fosc Studio, JMT Design & Build, and Studio Twelve Interiors.

Lisi stressed the importance of Salone del Mobile, describing it as an “unmissable occasion” for the entire design industry to come together, share ideas, and take stock of the current state of the industry.

“Salone del Mobile 2023 will again be an unmissable occasion; an opportunity for the entire sector to come together, discuss their particular projects, swap and share ideas and, not least, it will be a chance for the local companies to catch up again with our international community and take stock of the current state of the design industry, along with all of its key players.”

Toschi also praised the design district concept in Msheireb, crediting Sheikha Moza bint Nasser for bringing the idea forward.

“We love the idea of a design district, which we believe already complements very well a successful urban space, which is Msheireb; the embassy has had the pleasure of witnessing it blossoming over time,” the official said.

The Doha Design District is home to design and art galleries, showrooms, creative services, innovative stores, and restaurants from around the world, creating an elevated, dynamic experience for Qatari residents and visitors.

Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the design hub offers limitless opportunities for companies interested in bringing the full creative expression of their product to life.

Furthermore, a commitment to sustainability and leading-edge technology makes Msheireb a smart neighbourhood on all fronts.

As a landmark in the Gulf region, the Doha Design District offers the opportunity for local and international talents to have an exchange of ideas, taking design to the next level.

“To have an area that focuses on design, in addition to what is already visible in the buildings and the urban concept of this neighbourhood, is a terrific idea. So, I’d like to commend, in particular, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser as the person who brought this idea forward.”