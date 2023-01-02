Italy to join global efforts to boost agriculture at Expo 2023 Doha

The event is set to take place between 2 October 2023 and 28 March 2024 at Al Bidda Park.

Italy will be participating in Expo 2023 Doha where the Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) first ever A1 horticultural exhibition will take place, providing an opportunity for the world to learn about Rome’s agricultural advancements.

Home to one of the world’s most developed agricultural machinery, Italy is the 37th country to take part in the exhibition, set to take place between 2 October 2023 and 28 March 2024 at Al Bidda Park.

“Italy and Qatar are long-time partners in multiple and strategic sectors, including sustainability and technological innovation. We are honoured to take part in Expo 2023 Doha,” Paolo Toschi, Italy’s Ambassador to Qatar.

Italy’s pavilion will be built using ecological materials, surrounded by a garden that displays vertical and horizontal cultivation systems along with the newest agricultural methods and technologies.

The Italian participation also marks “an important milestone” for the much-anticipated major event in Doha, with Italy standing as one of the global manufacturing leaders and pioneers in global nutrition.

Toschi noted that Italy’s participation is an opportunity for the country “to continue improving” its capabilities with Qatar “in fighting desertification, bringing sustainable changes in the production processes, and boosting food security on a global level.”

Rome also stands out with its modern 4.0 agricultural technology that ranges from drones, sensors, Big Data, artificial intelligence among numerous other technologies—all of which will be exhibited at the event in Doha.

“We are pleased to host our Italian partners at the Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar. Italy is incontestably one of the countries that pioneers innovation in modern agriculture and wider sustainability sphere with state-of-the-art technologies,” Bader Al-Dafa, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, said.

Italy’s participation came following a meeting between Italy’s ambassador Toschi, Al-Dafa, and the Head of the Italian Trade Commission to Qatar and Bahrain Paola Lisi.

The European country has been at the forefront of agricultural advancements, enabling farming to be carried out under every climate and environment.

“In fields like sustainable development, food security and fight against climate change and desertification, we believe that only by sharing our knowledge and our expertise in multilateral fora will we be able to obtain game-changing results,” Lisi said.

The event in Doha aims to take on the world’s agricultural problems and will focus on four key themes—modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

“We believe that the partnerships that we consolidate with the public and private sectors during the exhibition will greatly benefit all parties,” Lisi added.

Echoing the same sentiment, Al-Dafa noted that Italy’s participation enables “participants to learn from Italian experience and form impactful partnerships.”