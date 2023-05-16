Italy delivers ‘Semaisma’ warfare vessel to Qatar

In 2017, Fincantieri agreed to establish a branch in Doha as a subsidiary licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre.

Italian ship building company, Fincantieri, delivered the “Semaisma” ship, fourth and last Al Zubarah-class Air Defence Corvette, to Qatar on Tuesday.

“The delivery of the corvette ‘Semaisma’, the fourth and last of the Al Zubarah-class ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard,” Fincantieri said in a statement.

The #delivery of the corvette #Semaisma, the fourth of the Al Zubarah-class ordered to #Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the #Muggiano shipyard.#FiNews pic.twitter.com/TrTNucthYX — Fincantieri (@Fincantieri) May 16, 2023

According to the Italian company, the ceremony was attended by officials from the defence ministry and diplomats from both countries.

The latest vessel’s delivery comes under a 2016 deal that Qatar struck with the Italian company for four corvettes, one amphibious vessel and two offshore patrol vessels.

By 2021, Fincantieri released the third Al Zubarah-Class air defence corvettes, used for both surveillance and as fighting vessels whil having a capacity of 112 persons. The ships have a weapon system and ballistic missiles defence abilities.

Fincantieri said the Al Zubarah-class corvette “will be highly flexible and capable of fulfilling different kinds of tasks, from surveillance with sea rescue capacities to being fighting vessels.”

The Semaisma ship has the ability to accommodate 112 persons on board.

“Furthermore, the corvettes will be capable of operating high-speed boats such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern,” the statement added.

In 2017, Fincantieri agreed to establish a branch in Doha as a subsidiary licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre.

The agreement was key to ensure the company can provide logistical support in the design and construction process of the Italian ships.

In 2020, Fincantieri signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the MOD’s Barzan Holding in a bid to strengthen their partnerships.

Last year, Italy joined other countries in helping maintain security at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.