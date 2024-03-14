Italian engineering firm ships North Field modules from Indonesia to Qatar

QatarEnergy CEO had said last November that the Gulf state will provide a substantial 40% of all new LNG supplies by 2029.

Italian engineering firm Saipem has initiated the transfer of three modules from Indonesia to Qatar to be installed as part of QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field project, Saipem announced on Wednesday.

These modules, comprising one wellhead production and two riser platforms, were loaded out from Saipem’s Karimun fabrication yard in Indonesia.

The modules are to be installed along the northeast coast of Qatar as part of QatarEnergy LNG’s North Field production sustainability offshore and pipelines project.

This initiative aims to boost the production of the world’s largest non-associated natural gas field.

State-run QatarEnergy LNG has granted Saipem contracts totalling over $3 billion in 2021 for the North Field production sustainability offshore project.

This follows a previous contract awarded in 2022 valued at approximately $4.5 billion.

QatarEnergy is currently operating 14 LNG production trains with a capacity of about 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in Ras Laffan.

The North Field East and North Field South expansion projects are underway, with construction officially initiated in October 2023.

Collaborating with industry giants such as Shell, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Eni, Sinopec, and CNPC, QatarEnergy’s expansion project encompasses the construction of six mega trains.

Each of these trains boasts a production capacity of 8 mtpa of LNG, with four assigned to the North Field East expansion project and two to the North Field South expansion initiative.

QatarEnergy also recently unveiled plans for the third phase of North Field expansion, set to elevate Qatar’s LNG production capacity to a staggering 142 mtpa by 2030. That would represent an almost 85% increase in production in comparison to the current 77 mtpa.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, who is also the CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al Kaabi announced in late February the discovery of additional gas quantities in the North Field, estimated at 240 cubic feet. The discovery would raise Qatar’s gas reserves from 1,760 cubic feet to more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet.

Already the world’s second-largest LNG producer, Qatar is on its way to ramping up its local production with its multi-billion North Field expansion project.

Initially split into two parts, the North Field East and the North Field South were set to ramp up production from 77 mtpa to 126 mtpa by 2026.

Al Kaabi had said last November that the Gulf state will provide a substantial 40 percent of all new LNG supplies by 2029.