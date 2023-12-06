Israel’s Netanyahu says ‘no possibility right now’ to bring all hostages home

The Israeli prime minister accused Hamas of placing demands that made the hostages’ release difficult.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families and released captives in Tel Aviv that “there is no possibility right now to bring” the remaining hostages back home in a meeting on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported, citing leaked excerpts.

“There is no possibility right now to bring everyone home. Can anyone really imagine that if that was an option, anyone would refuse it?” Netanyahu reportedly said.

Netanyahu’s remarks immediately angered those at the meeting for not listening to their demands and reading off of a piece of paper instead, according to the report.

Some were yelling at Netanyahu as others called on him to resign, The Times of Israel added, citing leaked recordings of the meeting that it obtained.

Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, separately reported that Netanyahu told the meeting that “Hamas has demands that even you would not accept” and accused the Palestinian group of stopping the exchange deal.

The attendees then accused Netanyahu of lying, Kan added.

Qatar and Egypt mediated a week-long truce between November 24 until December 1 that led to the release of at least 110 Israeli and foreign captives from Gaza, according to a Doha News tally.

Israel almost immediately resumed its brutal war on Gaza after the truce expired on Friday at 7:00 AM local time, while advancing deeper into the Palestinian enclave, despite some 138 captives still in the area.

Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad, told Al Araby TV on Sunday that there will be no negotiations regarding the captives “until after a ceasefire in Gaza.”

“There was an unbridled desire among the occupation to make up for the days of the truce,” the Hamas official added.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 16,250 Palestinians since the start of the genocide in Gaza on October 7, according to the latest figures by Palestine’s health ministry.

The figure includes 1,240 Palestinians killed since the truce expired on Friday.

Euro-Med reported a much higher figure on the same day of 21,022, including 8,312 children and missing Palestinians “whose chances of survival have almost completely diminished.”

The figure has remained disputed ever since Gaza’s collapsed health sector stopped keeping track of the total toll after the ground invasion of Al-Shifa Hospital on November 18 and the non-stop bombardment.

The Israeli occupation forces have been relentlessly pummeling the north, centre and south of the besieged enclave this week, in addition to a ground invasion that extends into the majority of Gaza.

The bombardment this week intensified in Khan Yunis, the south of Gaza, despite Israel initially forcing Palestinians to move to the area.

Israel carried out intense raids on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis and military tanks were stationed about 1,500 meters from the building, according to Palestine’s news agency (Wafa).

On the same day, Israel bombarded the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing six Palestinians, Wafa reported.

Medical sources on the ground also warned of a massacre at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the only four hospitals operating in the north of Gaza.

Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday that the occupation forces have bombed displaced Palestinians from the eastern regions of Gaza City. However, the exact toll remains unclear.

Earlier, the United Nations stressed in a post on X that there is no “safe” zone as “the entire Gaza Strip has become one of the most dangerous places in the world.”

“Another wave of displacement is underway in Gaza – the situation is getting worse each minute,” the post added.