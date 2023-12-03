Israel’s Jerusalem Post retracts article claiming dead Palestinian baby was ‘a doll’

The right-wing Israeli paper was forced to issue a statement after retracting an article which alleged Palestinians were mourning a “doll”.

A right-wing Israeli daily has retracted an article on Saturday in which it accused Al Jazeera of misrepresenting a doll as a dead Palestinian baby.

The Jerusalem Post issued a statement on X saying that an article was shared despite “faulty sourcing”.

Failing to directly mention the article in question, the daily said that “it did not meet our editorial standards and was thus removed”.



The article, which was still viewable on an internet archive, had referenced a video published by Al Jazeera’s Palestine social media account on December 1 showing a Palestinian man holding the body of an infant.

The article alleged that the published footage may have been fabricated.

“It is unclear if Al Jazeera had edited the footage themselves in an attempt to deliberately mislead the public or if they had shared the footage without properly researching the background,” the Israeli news site said in the report.

The article alleged that the Al Jazeera footage could not be located and that other videos had shown adults crying over the “death of dolls”, the article said, accusing Al Jazeera of “Palestinian bias”.

Arab investigative unit Eekad debunked the claims that Al Jazeera had forged the video, stating on X, “The child depicted was identified as Mohammed Hani Al-Zahar, an infant less than 60 days old, whom Israel tragically killed in a bombing in the Al-Mughraqa area.”

📌The Circulating Headline:

Hamas Fakes Infant Death with Doll



Eekad’s Rating:

❌Fabricated❌@RadioGenoa @EdyCohen @visegrad24@OliLondonTV



Verification Method:🔎



✔️On December 1, 2023, a video circulated on social media depicting a Palestinian man carrying the corpse of an… pic.twitter.com/9mxMbeFQMc — Eekad – إيكاد (@EekadFacts) December 2, 2023

Presenting their verification method, Eekad said that the infant’s facial expressions exhibited posthumously.

“The distinct appearance of the infant, as clarified by insights from the National Library of Medicine, results from postmortem changes. Post-death, the skin turns pale and ashen, and the eyes, if not closed, lose their tension, appearing more relaxed,” Eekad stated.

“The visible symptoms on the body of the deceased infant suggest a pallor that is consistent with several hours having passed since his death,” the Arab investigative unit added.

Since resuming its onslaught on Gaza on Friday, Israel has killed over 700 people and injured hundreds more.

