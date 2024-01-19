Israeli president faces criminal prosecution in Switzerland over Gaza genocide

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has claimed the lives of 24,762 Palestinians.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is currently under criminal investigation in Switzerland over crimes against humanity in Gaza, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office (BA) has confirmed.

The announcement came during Herzog’s visit to the country to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

“The criminal complaints will now be examined in accordance with the usual procedure,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The office is also in consultation with the Swiss foreign ministry regarding the question of Herzog’s diplomatic immunity, a critical factor in the proceedings.

Details of the specific allegations and the identity of the complainants have not been disclosed.

However, a statement obtained by AFP titled “Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity” suggests that numerous individuals have filed charges with both federal and cantonal authorities in Basel, Bern, and Zurich.

These plaintiffs are concurrently seeking a criminal prosecution parallel to a case at the UN’s International Court of Justice, filed by South Africa, which accuses Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza.

The statement underlines that immunity might be waived in cases of alleged crimes against humanity, stating that “These conditions are met in this case”.

This comes only hours after the Mexican and Chilean governments filed a joint request to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli war crimes against Palestinians.

Mexico’s foreign ministry said that the ICC is the proper forum to determine potential criminal responsibilities, whether by the occupying power or resistance groups.

Mexico cited “numerous reports from the United Nations” detailing incidents that could fall under the ICC’s jurisdiction.

Chile’s Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren, stressing his nation’s stance, told reporters: “We are interested in supporting the investigation into any possible war crime.”

Moreover, Mexico said it is closely following the case presented before the ICJ, where South Africa has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, demanding an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign.

While Israel has rejected these accusations, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the referral to the ICC.

The ministry stated that this confirms the need for the court to fulfil its mandate by deterring, investigating, and prosecuting the most serious crimes.

“Israeli officials are not deterred as they continue with their genocidal war,” it added.

Both the ICJ and the ICC play crucial roles in dealing with alleged genocide cases, with the former resolving disputes between states and the latter prosecuting individuals for crimes.

Amid these international legal developments, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that the death toll from the Israeli Occupation’s aggression has escalated to 24,762, with 62,108 injured since October 7 last year.

The last 24 hours have been particularly devastating, witnessing 142 deaths and 278 injuries.