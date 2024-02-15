Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza

Out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals, Israel hit 30, severely limiting access to healthcare and leaving only a handful operational amidst an escalating humanitarian crisis.

Israeli occupation forces have stormed the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis with heavy tanks and machine guns, forcing dozens of displaced Palestinians to flee following an immediate evacuation order.

The Rafah exodus has begun as Israel intensified its aerial bombardments and artillery assaults in anticipation of a potential ground offensive on the southern city, previously declared a “safe zone.”

Despite the evacuation directive, health officials report that thousands, including critically ill individuals, are still trapped inside the besieged medical facility.

Hamas has condemned the assault on the Nasser Medical Complex and described it as “a continuation of the war of extermination” initiated by Israel, according to a recent statement.

The organisation criticised Israel’s ongoing violation of international laws, emphasising that hospitals are recognized as protected entities. “The entire world observes but fails to take any meaningful and effective measures to halt these actions, in spite of numerous appeals and calls for action.”

In the statement, Hamas also declared that Israel “will not be able to undermine the determination of our Palestinian people,” reaffirming its commitment to continue the struggle until “the Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Following the Israeli military’s evacuation command, crowds of displaced people who had sought refuge within the hospital’s walls were seen fleeing the complex on Wednesday.

Notable among the evacuees were medical staff and individuals carrying white flags, according to Aljazeera.

The Israeli military justified the evacuation on social media platform X, alleging that “Hamas continues to conduct military activities” within the hospital premises.

This unsubstantiated accusation mirrors Israel’s broader claims against Gaza’s health facilities throughout the ongoing genocidal war it is waging on Gaza.

Despite assurances of a “secure route” for civilians to exit, witnesses and the medical NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) report that evacuees were targeted by gunfire.

Gaza Health Ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, revealed the dire situation inside Nasser Hospital, indicating that over 2,500 individuals, including displaced families, patients, and medical staff, remain in peril.

The hospital, crucial for southern Gaza, has become a focal point of the humanitarian crisis, worsened by restricted access to international aid, including the World Health Organization, which has been denied entry since January 29.

To convey the evacuation notice, Israelis used a handcuffed civilian hostage, followed by indiscriminate shooting at evacuees.

The siege of Nasser Hospital has resulted in numerous casualties, with the Palestinian health ministry reporting sniper attacks within the hospital’s vicinity. The surrounding area has become a dangerous maze of checkpoints and military attacks.

Al Jazeera’s correspondents report a rapidly deteriorating situation, with the hospital’s accessibility severely compromised by military obstructions and the looming threat of further raids and arrests, as indicated by the installation of high-tech surveillance equipment.

This latest development marks a continuation of the aggressive targeting of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure by Israeli occupation forces.

The genocide has seen increased targeting of Palestinian healthcare facilities and personnel, with Nasser Hospital being among the initial targets. Out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals, 30 have been struck, leaving only a handful operational amidst an escalating humanitarian crisis.