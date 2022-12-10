Israeli forces attack Palestinians celebrating Morocco World Cup win in Jerusalem

Israeli forces attacked Palestinians on the streets of Jerusalem as thousands of football fans came out to celebrate Morocco’s World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal on Saturday.

Israeli occupation forces, including police on horseback, assaulted Palestinians and pursued them in Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate area, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Video posted to social media showed Israeli forces attacking and chasing Palestinians, including children.

No injuries or arrests have been reported, according to Wafa.

Israeli occupation forces suppress Palestinians in Bab Al-Amoud, occupied Jerusalem, while celebrating Morocco's victory over #Portugal at the #FIFAWorldCup. pic.twitter.com/ODjz3A9UUn — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 10, 2022

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza gleefully celebrated Morocco’s win on Saturday, becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco’s national team has waved the Palestinian flag at several of their games, while football fans from around the world have showed solidarity with Palestine throughout the tournament.

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli occupation soldiers attack Palestinians celebrating Morocco's win over Spain.#المغرب_البرتغال pic.twitter.com/LJuwEQNn3z — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) December 10, 2022

Observers say that the World Cup in Qatar has demonstrated that pan-Arab solidarity with the Palestinians remain strong, despite moves by regional governments to forge ties with Tel Aviv.