Israel will not punish police for attacking Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral

Israel will not punish occupation forces behind attacks seen attacking the funeral of martyred Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Tel Aviv media outlet Haaretz reported on Thursday.

Citing sources with knowledge, the news outlet said that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) concluded the probe into the attacks on mourners, without revealing any results. Despite the apartheid state admitting to the crime carried out by its forces, it described the assault as mere misconduct.

During the violent attacks, unarmed Palestinian pallbearers almost dropped Abu Akleh’s coffin, forcing them to transport the journalist’s body via vehicle rather than carrying it to the Jerusalem cemetery.

Israel maintained that the coffin was taken without the consent of Abu Akleh’s family, a claim that the late journalist’s brother, Anton Abu Akleh, disputed. Commenting on the latest probe, Abu Akleh’s brother told AFP that Israel is attempting to cover up its mistakes.

“We don’t care what Israel says or does, everything is clear from the photos. The police are the aggressors,” said Anton.

Zionist forces fired stun grenades after storming the hospital Abu Akleh was placed in, and also detained at least 14 people while wounding 33 others.

Qatar had strongly condemned the attacks, saying they reflect “the brutality of the Israeli apartheid regime and its disregard to all human values.”

Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos last month, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that Israel denied Abu Akleh a dignified burial.

“[The] Palestinian-American journalist was killed two weeks ago in Palestine, and then robbed, of a dignified-burial. Shireen was covering the suffering, of the Palestinian people for decades, and our hearts, are broken,” said the amir.

Absence of accountability

Abu Akleh was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper on 11 May while covering the IOF’s raid of Jenin. Despite clearly identifying as a member of the press by wearing her flak jacket and helmet, the Israeli soldier proceeded to shoot her.

Al Jazeera had said Abu Akleh was deliberately shot, with the soldier targeting a precise part of her head that was not covered with the helmet she wore at the time.

The world mourned the loss of the 51-year-old journalist, who continues to be widely known as the voice of Palestinians living under the ongoing Israeli occupation.

Her funeral was the largest in Palestine in decades, with thousands of mourners carrying her casket from one territory to another before burying her in Jerusalem.

Following the violence at the funeral, Israeli authorities arrested 34-year-old Amro Abu Khudeir, one of the Palestinian pallbearers who protected the casket during the attacks.

“Amro was asked why he insisted on carrying the coffin and making sure it didn’t fall to the ground,” said Abu Kuhdeir’s lawyer, Khaldoun Najm, told Al Jazeera last month.

Last month, Al Jazeera’s Washington Bureau Chief Abderrahim Foukara told an informal UN Security Council meeting to investigate the killing of the network’s journalist.

“Al Jazeera’s position is crystal clear, Shireen Abu Akleh’s life matters, and so does a transparent and independent investigation of her killing and of the serious violation of her funeral by the Israeli security forces,” Foukara told the council, as quoted by the Qatar-based network.

More than a month into the killing of Abu Akleh, there has been an absence of accountability, as people continue to call for an independent investigation.