Israel using most destructive bombs on Gaza civilians in designated ‘safe zones’ – report

Analysis of video evidence by the New York Times has revealed that Israel had repeatedly deployed 2,000-pound bombs in areas it had previously identified as safe zones for displaced civilians in Gaza.

The new report has unveiled that Israel used “one of its biggest and most destructive bombs” across various regions in Gaza, previously designated as safe havens for civilians.

According to the investigation, the first six weeks of the Israeli assault on Gaza witnessed the use of 2,000-pound bombs at least 200 times.

These areas were supposedly marked safe by the occupation army.

The evidence was bolstered by AI-analysed satellite imagery and drone footage, particularly in southern Gaza. Munitions experts, as cited by the New York Times, pointed out that such heavy ordnance is rarely used by U.S. forces in densely populated areas.

The aftermath of these bombings is evident in the form of giant craters, some spanning over 40 feet, typically as a result from the use of bombs of this magnitude.

With the identification of at least 208 such craters, the findings of the report indicate a significant threat to civilians. This holds true even for those adhering to every Israeli evacuation directive, as the report highlights a lack of safe refuge for Gazans.

Responding to these findings, an Israeli military spokesperson emphasised Israel’s focus on targeting Hamas.

They mentioned that such concerns would be addressed later, asserting that the Israeli forces take reasonable measures to minimise civilian casualties, a claim that is vastly different from the reality on the ground.

Amnesty International’s chief, Agnes Callamard, criticised the Israeli tactics. She stated: “In their stated intent to use all means to destroy Hamas, Israeli forces have shown a shocking disregard for civilian lives.”

Proof of the ‘disregard’ she speaks of was documented by local journalists and rights groups.

Palestinian health officials report 20,057 deaths and 53,320 injuries due to Israeli strikes since the start of the Israeli offense. However, that has not deterred the from showing its support to Israel, not only in arms supplies but also in diplomatic arenas.

Despite advocating smaller munitions for urban settings, the U.S. has shipped over 5,000 MK-84 munitions, a type of 2,000-pound bomb, to Israel since October.

Additionally, the U.S. has used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block resolutions calling for a ceasefire.