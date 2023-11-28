Israel tells Elon Musk Starlink cannot operate in Gaza without Israeli approval

Israel previously vowed to block the billionaire’s efforts to provide limited Starlink internet to Gaza.

Upon Elon Musk’s visit to Israel on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli government officials told the tech entrepreneur that his Starlink satellite network will only be allowed to operate in Gaza with approval.

Prior to Musk’s trip, the billionaire was accused of promoting antisemitism after endorsing a post on X.

After Musk’s meeting, Israeli communications minister Shlomo Karhi posted on X that Musk had reached a “principle understanding” with the Ministry of Communications.

“As the State of Israel fights against Hamas – ISIS, this understanding is vital, as is it for everyone who desires a better world, free of evil and free of antisemitism, for our children’s sake,” Karhi wrote on the X post.

“During your time in Israel, I hope that you will be able to gain valuable insight, and that it will serve as a springboard for future endeavors, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world,” Karhi added.

Despite the said agreement, Musk hasn’t publicly confirmed any deal.

After Israel cut off communications from Gaza, including the internet, on October 28, social media users rallied on X asking Musk to provide Gaza with Starlink internet.

“Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organisations in Gaza,” Musk said in a post on X that day.

Musk’s post alarmed Israeli communications minister, Karhi, who responded and said “Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this.”

“HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS. Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them!” Karhi said in the same post. “By then, my office will cut any ties with starlink.”

Visit to Israel

Musk’s visit to Israel comes during the Qatar-Egypt negotiated humanitarian pause and after dozens of companies, including Disney, IBM, and Apple, have stopped advertising on X, costing the social media company millions.

Touring the settlements of Kfar Aza, the village attacked by Hamas on October 7, Musk is seen walking alongside Netanyahu in a video released by the Prime Minister’s office.

Later, Musk said in a conversation with Netanyahu on X Spaces that it was “jarring to see the scene of the massacre” and that Israel has “no choice” but to eliminate Hamas.Musk’s visit to Israel also included a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in which he said, “It has certainly been an emotionally difficult day to see the places where people were murdered.” The tycoon also sat next to Herzog and family members of kidnapped Israelis.