Israel moves to make Al Jazeera ban permanent

In May, the Israeli government unanimously voted to shut down Al Jazeera’s bureau, banning the Qatar-based network from broadcasting in the country.

The Israeli parliament has approved a preliminary reading of a bill that is aimed at permanently ban Al Jazeera Media Network from operating in the country.

This legislation allows Israel to shut down the broadcasts of foreign media outlets if they are deemed as “harmful” to national security. The vote passed with 51 in favour and 36 against.

Al Jazeera has yet to publicly comment on the decision.

Under a temporary provision, the Israeli government can halt broadcasts for up to 45 days. With the current ban on Al Jazeera set to expire at the end of July, Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner, the bill’s author, wants to make these measures permanent.

In the debate preceding Wednesday’s vote, Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi expressed wanting to refine the bill, particularly to address “loopholes” such as live broadcasts on YouTube.

“There are a few things we’d like to improve,” he said.

The updated bill, now set for further ministerial review, stipulates that the communications minister can order the cessation of a foreign channel’s broadcast after securing the necessary legal approvals.

These orders would remain effective for 90 days, with a possible 90-day extension subject to the Israeli prime minister’s agreement and the cabinet or government’s approval.

Earlier this month, Israel’s High Court of Justice issued a conditional order demanding the state to justify why the Al Jazeera broadcast ban should not be repealed.

Justices Isaac Amit, Alex Stein, and Gila Canfy-Steinitz stated that this precedent-setting law warrants consideration by an extended panel of justices.

The state must respond by August 5.

Al Jazeera first banned in April

In May, the Israeli government unanimously voted to shut down Al Jazeera’s local bureau, banning the Qatar-based network from broadcasting in the country.

The Israeli parliament first passed a law on April 1 granting Netanyahu the ability to shut down Al Jazeera and other foreign networks it deems “a security risk”.

Under the law, the Israeli communications minister can block Al Jazeera’s English and Arabic channels from broadcasting in Israel, close its offices, and confiscate all of its equipment except for telephones and computers.

The law also grants the minister to limit all access to Al Jazeera’s websites.

At the time, Netanyahu accused the Qatar-based network of inciting against its soldiers and participating in the October 7 attack, echoing common Israeli allegations towards those who expose the daily violations of Palestinian rights.

Al Jazeera responded to Netanyahu’s “slanderous accusations” while holding him responsible for the safety of its staff and network premises.

Journalists targeted

At least 150 Palestinian journalists are among the 37,718 people killed by Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the war on October 7.

Al Jazeera’s staff and their families in Gaza have been among Israel’s key targets throughout the war, widely referred to as a genocide.

The world first witnessed this on October 25 when Israel killed four members of prominent Al Jazeera journalist and Gaza bureau chief Wael El Dahdouh’s family, including his wife and two children.

On December 6, at least 22 family members of Moamen Al Sharafi, a correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, were killed in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The following week, El Dahdouh survived a missile strike on December 15 in Khan Younis. The same attack killed Al Jazeera’s cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, who bled to death for six hours after being denied medical treatment by Israeli forces.

A few weeks later, El Dahdouh’s eldest son Hamza – a producer for Al Jazeera – was also killed, along with journalist Mustafa Thuraya.