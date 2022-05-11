Israel kills veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Born in Jerusalem, the renowned reporter was at the forefront of the coverage of the ongoing crimes committed against Palestinians by the apartheid state.

Israeli forces have killed Al Jazeera Palestine Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh on as she covered the storming of the Jenin camps in the West Bank.

Al Jazeera has confirmed that Abu Akleh, who was in her protective press gear, was killed after she was targeted by the Israeli forces. The 51 year-old reporter was shot in the head by a live bullet and was pronounced dead at the Ibin Sina Hospital in Jenin.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Jerusalem-based Al Jazeera producer Ali Al-Samoudi has also been shot by the occupation forces and he is currently in a stable condition.

Witnesses told Al Jazeera that the killing was deliberate and the bullet hit her below the ear in an area that was not covered by the helmet Abu Akleh was wearing. Al Jazeera also said that it was “premeditated murder that violates international laws and norms.”

“We hold the Israeli authorities responsible for the safety of Al Jazeera producer Ali Al-Samoudi, who was targeted with colleague Shireen by shooting him in the back during his coverage and he is undergoing treatment,” added the network.

A tragic loss

Abu Akleh’s killing has left everyone in the Middle East and the media industry in an utter shock, given the remarkable achievements she has made in the journalism world.

Born in Jerusalem, the renowned reporter was at the forefront of the coverage of the ongoing crimes committed against Palestinians by the apartheid state.

She has been one of the most important faces of Al Jazeera and was known for her courage in standing up in the most dangerous conditions to carry out her journalistic duties.

Abu Akleh had received a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, from Yarmouk University in Jordan. Al Jazeera said that she was from the first generation of the channel’s field correspondents.

“For a quarter of a century, Abu Akleh was at the centre of danger to cover the wars, attacks and aggressions of the Israeli occupation, on the Palestinian people in the occupied territories,” said the Qatar-based broadcaster.

The entire community of Palestinians and journalists globally took to social media to express their sadness and frustration over the incident.

“My god. What news to wake up to, we grew up watching Shireen on TV. Total shock,” tweeted Al Jazeera producer Linah Al Saafin.

In a tweet, AJ+ senior presenter and producer Dena Takruri said,”Shireen Abu Akleh was a kind and humble soul. She was a brilliant journalist, so respected across Palestine and around the Arab world. I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Palestinian writer and The Nation’s Palestine correspondent Mohammed El-Kurd also joined in the global mourning following Abu Akleh’s killing.

“Sherin Abu Akleh. Fifty-one. What a loss. Killed not despite being a journalist but because she is a journalist. Her killers will roam free, and privileged faculties at faraway American universities will reprimand their students who speak out against the regime that killed her,” tweeted El-Kurd.

Officials in Qatar have called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against Palestinians and ending their support to the apartheid state.

“She was covering their [Israeli] attack in Jenin refugee camp. This state sponsored Israeli terrorism must STOP, unconditional support to Israel must END,” tweeted Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al-Khater.

More updates to follow.