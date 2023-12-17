Israel ‘buries alive’ dozens of displaced Palestinians at Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital

The siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital has been ongoing for nine days, with Israeli forces reportedly firing at anything in its vicinity.

Israeli forces destroyed and “buried alive” dozens of displaced Palestinians at Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, according to reports by local journalists.

They stormed and bulldozed parts of the hospital on Saturday, as documented by Al Jazeera videographer and reporter, Anas al-Sharif, who revealed the extent of the carnage inflicted by the occupation forces.

According to al-Sharif’s distressing footage, Israeli forces deliberately targeted the hospital’s courtyard, which was housing numerous tents set up by displaced people. These individuals, seeking a haven in the hospital grounds, were reportedly caught in the bulldozing operation before they could flee to safety.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has called for an international investigation into the reports.

In a moment from the video, Al-Sharif, visibly shaken, describes the scene: “A major despicable act occurred at Kamal Adwan.”

The footage then showed the aftermath of the destruction – a courtyard turned into a tragic landscape of overturned earth and bricks, beneath which lay the bodies of the dead.

Al-Sharif then pointed to a dismembered limb, indicating the brutal manner of the deaths: “This is the body of an injured refugee who was in the hospital… the Israeli bulldozers ran him over.”

“We cannot describe the situation… tens of bodies run over by Israeli bulldozers,” as the camera pans to reveal more grisly scenes of crushed rubble and body parts.

Highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack, Al-Sharif stated, “Dozens of displaced, sick, and wounded people were buried alive. The occupation [Israeli] bulldozers trampled the tents of the displaced people in the hospital yard and brutally crushed them.”

Witness accounts corroborate the scale of the tragedy, with many asserting that dozens were taking refuge in the yard when the Israeli forces struck. “They are now under the rubble,” Al-Sharif said.

Though the precise number of casualties remains unconfirmed, Al-Sharif suggested that the footage only captured a fraction of the extensive damage at Kamal Adwan.

Adding to the horror, a scene in the video disturbingly shows a kitten consuming what al-Sharif refers to as “the flesh of martyrs’ bodies”.

He expressed his reluctance to showcase such harrowing images but feels compelled to do so to expose “the atrocities Israel commits against our people”.

The siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital has been ongoing for nine consecutive days, with Israeli forces reportedly firing at anything in its vicinity. The hospital now stands on the brink of complete destruction.

A pattern emerges from Israel’s approach in the Gaza conflict, with systematic targeting of hospitals not just to impair their functionality but also to deter Gazans from seeking refuge in them. Israel maintains that Hamas uses these hospitals as “command centres”, a claim for which it has yet to provide substantial evidence.