Iraq War anniversary conference to kick off at Georgetown University in Qatar

Live Arabic translation will be available throughout the event.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has announced the upcoming “The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections” conference.

The conference will be open to the public and is set to take place from 14-16 September, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha.

Convened by the dean of GU-Q, Dr. Safwan Masri, and the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) at GU-Q, the conference is the first event in the newly launched Hiwaraat Conference Series and will focus on the profound impact and enduring repercussions of the military operation that began the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

During three days, a lineup of high-level speakers, including diplomats, renowned global scholars and experts on the country and region, international journalists, and the public will engage in a comprehensive exploration of two decades of political, economic, and social upheaval in the region, and the obstacles that continue to confront future generations in Iraq.

Headlining the conference is H.E. Dr. Barham Salih, former president of the Republic of Iraq.

Other prominent voices will include Kurdish politician and head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan bloc in the Iraqi parliament Ala Talabani, a three-time member of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, who will be speaking on a panel about Iraqi women post-invasion. Former Iraq Minister of Water Resources Hassan Al-Jannabi will be sharing his reflections on good governance and sustainable solutions.

The Hiwaraat Conference Series at GU-Q was designed to offer a public platform that encourages community engagement, knowledge sharing, and innovative problem-solving.

More information and a full list of upcoming conferences in the Hiwaraat Conference Series are available on the official conference website at hiwaraat.qatar.georgetown.edu.