Iraq crowned Arabian Gulf Cup champions on home grounds

The Grand Final of the Gulf Cup has arrived, with the hosts capturing their fourth title

Iraq has secured the Arabian Gulf Cup title for the fourth time in history after defeating Oman 3-2 in Basra on Thursday.

Iraq defeated Qatar 2-1 in the semi-finals while Oman edged out Bahrain 1-0 to reach the final game.

Historically both teams first met the first time during the fourth Arabian Gulf Cup, held in Qatar in 1976.

Iraq has won 12 matches overall, while Oman has won six.

Clash of Iraq

The Lions of Mesopotamia started the match in the attacking position, prevailing over the defence.

Amjad Attwan attempted the first shot of the game but missed the box by far in the 14th minute.

Despite the missed opportunity, Ibrahim Bayesh struck the ball, slicing through the defence and finding the back of the Omani net in the 24th minute.

The entire stadium erupted in cheer as the host country was one step closer to squaring off a victory in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Hussein Ali almost doubled the least against a sluggish Oman squad as his shot hit the post, merely missing the net.

Closing into the half, Oman opened its own chances but was left behind the scoreboard against an inspiring Iraqi team.

After the half, Oman sought to make a comeback but lacked offensively to make consistent finishes.

The full strength of Iraqi attackers rushed the pitch with chances from Amjad Attwan and Amir Al-Ammari making close closures.

Oman pressed on despite a dry game and almost got their wish with Salaah Al-Yahyaei’s shot flying over the crossbar.

With the final period left, Iraq maintained a strong presence as they were minutes left for a glorious history.

⚽ Oman score a penalty with the last kick of the game to send us to extra time.



30 more minutes – heads up, boys 🙏#IRQvOMN #GulfCup2023pic.twitter.com/JT12aDCsT9 — Soccer Iraq (@SoccerIraq) January 19, 2023

Impossible is nothing in football as Al-Yahyaei got his vengeance, nailing an equaliser in the penalty moments before the whistle blew.

A heartbreaking moment for Iraq, the squad started the extra time seeking to get the early lead.

Iraq’s goalkeeper rescued the team from another close penalty by Oman’s Zahir Al-Aghbari in the 102nd minute.

The first half of extra time broke with an equal attack from both sides, but a more dominant Oman team acquired 63% possession.

With a clear dent in Iraq’s team morale and confidence, Oman looked to take advantage of the hosts’ situation.

Man of the match, goalkeeper Jalal Hassan makes a save over the goal preventing Oman’s game-winner from nailing in the 108th minute.

In the 115th minute, Iraq retook the lead as superstar Amjed Atwan scored a 12-year penalty sending the country to its feet.

However, the match was far from over, as Omar Al Malki set the equaliser for the Omani squad.

In an unpredictable match, Iraq’s Munaf Younis pounds in a header seconds before the penalty call in the 122nd minute.

Attempting to finish the game and bring it home, Iraq finally welcomed its fourth title on home ground.