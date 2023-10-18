Iran’s wave of earthquakes pose no danger to Qatar, officials confirm 

A series of earthquakes struck southern Iran on Tuesday.

Officials at the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) confirmed that Tuesday’s 5.5 earthquake that struck southwest Iran poses no danger to the country.

After assessing the tremors, QMD officials voiced that a total number of three earthquakes struck the Persian country.

The official said the 5.2 magnitude earthquake started at 7.59 a.m. Qatar time and was followed by two more earthquakes, one with a 5.7 magnitude at 8.10 a.m. and the other with a 5.5 magnitude at 11.22 a.m.

Striking southern Iran’s Hormozgan Province, the quakes occurred about 10 kilometres below the Earth’s surface, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), and were felt across several countries.

Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan were also affected, with additional reports of Dubai residents feeling tremors on Tuesday morning.

Situated on several major geological fault lines, Iran is prone to earthquakes and has seen many lives lost.

According to reports, since 1950 more than 172,300 people have died directly from earthquakes in Iran.

Last year, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Iran impacted Qatar and neighboring countries within the region.

The effect in Qatar was minimal, while Iran’s state media reported that at least five people were killed and 49 were injured.

Several earthquakes have struck the region this year alone, with one of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history striking southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The February 7.8 earthquake devastated vast areas of southern Turkey and war-torn Syria, leaving millions of people in the region struggling to rebuild their lives.

In September, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains, killing 3,000 and injuring more than 5,600 people.