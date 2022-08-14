Iran FM urges progress in agreements with Qatar

The level of trade exchange between Tehran and Doha witnessed a growth of about 34 percent in 2021.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian highlighted the urgency of the implementation agreements signed between Qatar and Iran during President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Doha in February.

The remarks on Saturday came during a meeting between the Iranian top diplomat and Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi in Tehran.

Iran and Qatar strengthened bilateral ties in late February through a combined total of 14 signed agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) covering major sectors.

The agreements include trade, sea and air transportation, visa cancellation, standard, electricity, culture and education.

In April, the two countries also witnessed a number of cooperation agreements signed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The agreements focused mainly on air transportation and the World Cup which is due to be held in November.

The agreements included the documents previously signed during President Raisi’s visit to Qatar in February, three bilateral documents in the aviation sector, an agreement in maritime transportation and a document detailing cooperation grounds regarding World Cup.

A total of six documents were either activated or newly inked, according to Islamic Republic News Agency.

A signed agreement included the operations to link Doha Flight Information Region, which was established in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization resolution, with Iran’s aviation information territory.

A bilateral agreement was also signed to increase the number of flights between Qatar and Iran.

Qatar issued a permit for Iran to launch a major trade centre in Doha in early June, in a bid to further provide opportunities for the country’s traders as well as to provide a “special model” of public-private partnership in Qatar.

‘Bleeding Palestine’

The Qatari official also met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Saturday where the topic of Palestine was high on the agenda.

Bagheri Kani condemned the Zionist regime’s killing of the indigenous Palestinian children, declaring that “child-killing has turned into a normal thing for the regime” and is indicative of Tel Aviv’s fear of the future generations.

The top official also called on all Muslim governments to pour support into the Palestinian file in all its aspects.

The meeting comes following a three-day unprovoked Israeli attack on the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 40 Palestinians, including at least 15 children were killed by Israel.

At least 350 Palestinian civilians were wounded in the offensive.

A Qatar and Egypt-brokered ceasefire, announced last week, ended the occupying state’s aggression.

Commenting on the developments in Gaza at the time, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari said early August the Gulf country’s role “was pivotal to ensure the reduction of tension and the arrival of a ceasefire.”

“The intensive Qatari contacts helped us identify the reality of the situation in Gaza […] our diplomacy depends on dialogue and bringing parties together, and it has achieved success on several fronts,” Dr. Al Ansari told Al Jazeera in a televised interview.

The official noted that the Palestinian file “is one of the most important files that Qatari diplomacy is working on”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani early August denounced the Zionist state’s attacks as well as its killing of leaders from the Palestinian resistance. Kanaani noted that the Palestinian people and resistance groups “are legally entitled to take action and defend themselves”.

Palestinians are “not alone” in their fight against the Zionist regime, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said last week.

“Today, all the anti-Zionist jihadi capabilities are on the scene in a united formation working to liberate Jerusalem and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people,” IRGC’s Major-General Hossein Salami said in a statement on its Sepah News website.