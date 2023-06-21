Iran FM meets Amir Tamim in Qatar as Tehran seeks to improve relations with GCC neighbours

The deputy Iranian foreign minister and lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani reportedly held a meeting on Tuesday with EU deputy foreign policy chief.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with top Iranian official Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday, during the foreign minister’s trip to Qatar, state-owned Qatar News Agency reported.

The two “reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of supporting and enhancing them, in addition to exchanging views on the most important regional and international issues, especially developments in the region,” QNA reported.

According to Iranian media reports, the discussions between Amirabdollahian and Sheikh Tamim also covered regional peace, stability, and developments in Afghanistan and Palestine.

“Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says that Iran is an important country in the region, calling for comprehensive development of relations between Tehran and Doha,” Mehr News Agency reported.

The report said Amirabdollahian also conveyed greetings from Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi to Sheikh Tamim and acknowledged Doha’s effective role in resolving regional issues in recent years.

Last year, Doha ramped up its unofficial role as a mediator between Iran and the US by hosting a round of negotiations in Doha as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

In late March, Tehran also confirmed the Gulf country’s role in talks over the exchange of prisoners as well as the revival of the historic accord. Qatar has received praise from Iran for its heavy diplomatic role in helping to navigate such affairs between Tehran and Washington.

In Doha this week, Amirabdollahian called for the expansion of political and economic relations between Tehran and Doha and described an upcoming meeting of the joint economic commission between the two countries as a favourable opportunity to accelerate economic and trade cooperation.

Separately, Amirabdollahian also held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in which he stressed the need to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides welcomed the joint economic commission meetings as well as discussions between Iranian and Qatari technical delegations, expressing hope for significant advancements in trade.

The Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of ports in boosting transportation levels and volumes, calling for increased activation of ports in both countries. The Qatari foreign minister said Doha is making efforts to facilitate the presence of Iran’s private sector in the Gulf nation.

Consular issues and maritime cooperation were also discussed between the two diplomats, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran nuclear deal meeting

Amirabdollahian’s visit to Qatar comes amid reports of a meeting between deputy Iranian foreign minister and lead negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani and EU deputy foreign policy chief, Enrique Mora in Doha on Tuesday.

In a tweet, journalist Stephanie Liechtenstein said the meeting took place and is expected to continue the next day.

Liechtenstein’s claim suggests that the discussions between Bagheri and Mora revolve around Iran’s nuclear case, the situation of dual nationals imprisoned in Iran, and Tehran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

The reporter also mentioned that this meeting is seen as an effort to reduce tensions.

Bagheri Kani and Mora are believed to have maintained a good relationship during the Vienna talks and have maintained a communication portal, including through personal meetings, since the negotiations stalled in September last year.

Mora is also engaged in bilateral consultations with senior Qatari officials on various other issues.

No official confirmation of the meeting between Bagheri Kani and Mora in Doha has been publicised.

After his talks in Qatar, the Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to visit Muscat.

The regional tour comes after a China-brokered landmark agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations after years of isolation.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani highlighted the positive developments in the region as Amirabdollahian embarked on his Gulf visits to Qatar and Oman in a bid to boost interaction and dialogue between the involved sides.