Iran and Qatar seek expansion in employment sector

In recent months, Qatar has received praise from Iran for its heavy diplomatic role in affairs between Tehran and Washington.

Iran’s labour minister emphasised the importance of expanding collaboration with Qatar in the areas of labour, entrepreneurship, and skill-training exchange, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Minister of Labour, Cooperatives, and Social Welfare, Seyed Solat Mortazavi, who was attending the International Labor Organisation (ILO) Conference in Geneva, stressed the strategic and important nature of strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties between Iran and Qatar, particularly as neighbouring countries.

In response, Qatar’s Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri also expressed the need for developing relations with Iran and acknowledged the Islamic Republic’s support during the 2017 blockade on Qatar.

Al Marri pointed to Qatar’s keenness to enhance cooperation with Iran across various fields.

The latest developments come as Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Hossein Amirabdollahian over a phone conversation on Sunday.

Amirabdollahian highlighted the strong relationship between Iran and Qatar, emphasising the necessity to enhance bilateral ties.

He expressed appreciation for the positive role and constructive endeavours of the Qatari government in fostering relations at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed said he was content with the friendly relations between Doha and Tehran. The prime minister went on to commend the collaborative efforts and advancements achieved by both countries, emphasising the importance of maintaining close interaction.

Doha recently ramped up its unofficial role as a mediator between Iran and Washington by hosting a round of negotiations in Doha in June 2022 as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

In late March, Tehran confirmed the Gulf country’s role in talks over the exchange of prisoners as well as the revival of nuclear deal.

“Qatar is always moving in the right track and has played a role in the prisoner exchange talks and the nuclear deal,” Amirabdollahian told Al Jazeera.

On Sunday, Iran’s supreme leader suggested a deal with the West would be possible if the country’s nuclear infrastructure remained intact.

Tehran and world powers have been locked in a stalemate to revive the 2015 nuclear pact since September.