International condemnation of Al-Aqsa Mosque storming by Israeli settlers

On Tuesday, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led thousands of Israelis into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a significant religious site for both Islam, as its third holiest place, and Judaism, as the location of the ancient temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

While Jews and other non Muslims can visit the site in the Israeli annexed East Jerusalem during specific hours, they are not allowed to pray or display religious symbols.

Ben-Gvir performed prayers and announced his goal to “defeat Hamas” in Gaza, as he reported on X. Israeli police provided protection for Ben-Gvir and the group, which included illegal settlers involved in violence in the West Bank.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel condemned the storming on X and expressed its harm to ceasefire efforts in Gaza, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement calling the actions “provocative” and detrimental to diplomatic efforts.

France’s foreign ministry criticised Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for violating a ban on Jewish prayer at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, calling it an unacceptable “provocation.”

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced the actions as “a blatant violation of all international norms and conventions” and a provocation to Muslims worldwide. They urged the international community to protect civilians and seek an end to the war.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also called on Israel to cease actions that provoke Muslims and inflame violence in Palestinian territories.

Jordan’s foreign ministry condemned the storming of the mosque, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law.”

The State of Qatar also condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law” and a provocation to Muslims worldwide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that such actions indicate a push to turn the conflict into a religious war and urges the international community to act responsibly toward Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Qatar has reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian cause and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Arab League stated that “these extremists are pushing matters to the brink of the abyss” and “deliberately provoking the feelings of hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world.”

Similarly, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) warned about the risks of Israel’s ongoing policies that threaten the Arab and Islamic identity of Al-Quds, emphasizing that Israel has no authority over the city or its holy sites, and that the Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif is solely a Muslim place of worship.

As international attention remains focused on the war on Gaza, Israeli settlers are increasing their efforts to expel Palestinians from the West Bank.

The United Nations reported that there are at least 700,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank, which is occupied illegally, and the number of settlements has grown significantly over the last ten years.

In the West Bank, illegal Israeli settlements are damaging Palestinian agricultural lands by discharging untreated wastewater, including human sewage and animal waste.

The discharge not only harms the environment and economy but also contributes to the displacement of Palestinians and the ongoing annexation of West Bank territory, raising concerns about Israel’s compliance with international law.

Wafa reported that over the past 10 months, Israel has killed at least 623 people in the West Bank, including 145 children and nine women. During this time, Israeli forces have also detained around 10,000 Palestinians, including children, in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

This morning August 14, five Palestinians were killed in the West Bank’s Tubas governorate during Israeli raids, with four of those deaths resulting from a drone strike on Tammun. Reported by Aljazeera.

Israeli settlers escalated tensions in the West Bank by staging marches through Palestinian villages, reportedly claiming more land.

According to Aljazeera, Hassan Barari, a professor of international affairs, noted that current Israeli actions in East Jerusalem and the West Bank reflect a broader strategy to alter the status quo amid ongoing war. “This behavior is part of a larger strategy to use religious events to assert control over Palestinian territories,” he added.