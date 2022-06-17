Innovative healthcare: state-of-the-art Aman Hospital opens its doors in Doha￼

Qatar’s newest hospital promises to merge luxury with healthcare

Aman Hospital has opened its doors to the public in Qatar, marking a new era in the country’s healthcare industry as it redefines what it means to merge the latest advancements in medical technology, top-quality doctors, and personalised service.

The cutting-edge facility is the first hospital to join the prestigious Imperial Private Healthcare’s international affiliate network, which is a part of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, one of the United Kingdom’s leading academic hospital groups.

As one of Imperial Private healthcare’s affiliates, Aman Hospital’s medical staff closely collaborate with all major hospitals in London, allowing for second opinions regarding the patient health. The luxury healthcare facility also coordinates overseas referrals to London hospitals for more complicated cases, if needed.

Doctors at Aman have an average of more than 10-years experience in their fields of practice and are certified by internationally renowned institutes, such as John Hopkins University, Stanford University and Columbia University, to name a few.

Additionally, the doctors are also active Members of American & European Boards.

Aman Hospital’s first phase focused on the launch of its outpatient clinic, which offers various specialties, including paediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, ENT, ophthalmology, obstetrics & gynaecology, urology, gastroenterology, diagnostic & interventional radiology, audiology, speech therapy, a dietary unit, in addition to physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

The hospital also boasts five centres of excellence that is set to provide patients with exceptional care in a ‘One-Stop-Shop’ model, combining multiple healthcare service providers in a single location, and offering convenience and efficiency to patients in a luxurious setting.

Aman Hospital recently announced a partnership with QLM insurance that allows its members access to the facilities. More renowned insurance companies are expected to be added to the growing list of partnerships in the coming days.

For patients looking for patient focused hospitality, and edge-cutting medical technology, Aman Hospital is Qatar’s top choice.

Visit Aman Hospital’s official website for more information, and head over to Instagram for the latest updates.

Aman Hospital operates from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 8pm.

The hospital is located in F Ring road and can be reached on +974 4400 4400.