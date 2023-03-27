Indonesia’s U-20 World Cup cancelled amid protests against Israel’s participation

The 24-team tournament was set to take place across six cities, with Israel debuting in the famed competition.

The draw for the men’s FIFA Under-20 (U-20) World Cup in Indonesia has been canceled after Bali’s governor Wayan Koster refused to host Israel’s team in the competition.

Due to Israel being an occupation and its ongoing expulsion of the indigenous people of Palestine, Bali’s governor sent a letter banning the squad due to of its country’s apartheid policies.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) voiced that the draw was cancelled due to the continued rejection of the Israeli national team’s presence by Koster, which is against FIFA regulations.

“The draw has been cancelled. We can understand that because there was a rejection from Bali’s governor,” PSSI executive committee member Arya Sinulingga conveyed in a press conference in Jakarta on Sunday.

“Israel is a participant, and the draw cannot be done without all participants,” Sinulingga added.

FIFA has yet to make a comment on the rescinded event expected to kick off from 20th May to 11th June.

Earlier this month, hundreds of activists in the predominantly Muslim country marched in the capital, Jakarta, to protest Israel’s involvement in the contest.

Attempting to revamp its football culture after the deadly stampede in East Java last October, Indonesia’s PSSI wished for a solution where politics could be separated from the game.

“The chairman will also report to Mr. President at the first opportunity to find a solution to all this, both diplomacy and foreign policy, to save the Indonesian football that we love,” Sinulingga voiced.

According to Doble Amarilla media outlet, Argentina has offered to host the tournament, and if obtained, the country’s U-20 would contend in the game.