Indonesian embassy honours World Cup volunteers in special event

The Indonesian embassy in Doha held an ‘Appreciation Night’ for Indonesian volunteers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar. The event was held at the Ambassador’s Residence, at Jalan Istiqlal on Friday

The Indonesian Ambassador to Qatar, Ridwan Hassan, expressed his appreciation for the volunteers at the 2022 World Cup, saying: “They are actually the ambassadors of Indonesia who stand face to face with fans from all-over the world.”

One of the volunteer representatives, Ahmad Syarnubi Fatah, said he was proud to be part of the volunteers for the 2022 World Cup. “Even though I needed to travel for about 2.5 hours everyday, I still enjoyed this volunteering programme.”

At least 90 Indonesian nationals participated as volunteers in the Qatar World Cup. most of which are residents in Qatar, whilst others came directly from Indonesia and other countries. During the tournament, they played various roles such as assisting media teams and helping fans with disabilities.

In addition to the volunteers, young members of the Indonesian diaspora also participated in various World Cup activities.

“There were dozens of Indonesian children who were involved as ball crews, flag bearers or escort players at the World Cup,” said Ali Murtado, Head of Social and Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Doha.

The Embassy also honoured various Indonesian cultural groups and individuals in Qatar who had actively worked on promoting Indonesian culture during the World Cup.