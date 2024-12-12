Indian petroleum minister highlights potential for enhanced India-Qatar ties

Energy cooperation remains the foundation of the strong India-Qatar relationship, as Qatar is India’s largest supplier of LNG and the second-largest supplier of LPG.

Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, has underscored the need for deeper collaboration across various sectors between Qatar and India.

Speaking during the Qatar National Day celebrations in New Delhi, Puri reiterated India’s strong commitment to advancing bilateral ties.

Puri remarked that India and Qatar “still have room to achieve greater levels of cooperation, not just in energy but across multiple sectors”.

He added that the celebration symbolises the shared values and aspirations that connect the two nations.

The minister also shared the sentiment on his official account on X, “Our two nations have strong bilateral ties which continue to grow even further under the visionary leadership PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji”

Qatar continues to play a vital role as India’s largest supplier of LNG and the second-largest supplier of LPG.

Energy cooperation remains the foundation of their strong bilateral relationship, with hydrocarbons accounting for over 78% of the USD 15 billion bilateral trade between the two nations in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

At the recent India Energy Week 2024 in Goa, a historic USD 78 billion LNG deal was signed, extending India’s import of 7.5 MMTPA of LNG from Qatar until 2048.

India aims to increase its natural gas share from 6% to 15% by 2030, and Qatar’s role as a reliable energy partner will remain crucial in achieving this goal.

During the event, India reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Qatar and invited dignitaries to participate in the 3rd edition of India Energy Week from February 11-14, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

As of December 2023, over 835,000 Indians live in Qatar, representing about 27 per cent of the population.

Indian workers contribute across fields such as engineering, healthcare, education, and business, with many commended for their professionalism.

Education further demonstrates the strength of these ties, with around 45,000 Indian students enrolled in 19 Indian schools across Qatar.