Immersive exhibit at Fire Station offers insight into life without key senses of sight and hearing

The immersive exhibit at the Doha Fire Station is designed to simulate a world without the senses of sight and hearing, offering a profound exploration of the lives of individuals who are blind or deaf.

Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of the Fire Station, said the exhibit pays homage to these members of community, providing a unique opportunity to better understand their daily experiences.

“It allows visitors to gain a broader perspective on their daily experiences,” he said on Monday. “The Fire Station remains committed to supporting impactful artistic initiatives that promote social cohesion and empathy through art.”

The exhibition features two dedicated studios designed to create sensory-specific experiences. In the first space, visitors are encouraged to rely on touch and guiding sounds to navigate their surroundings without sight.

The area is equipped with floor markers specifically designed for the visually impaired, as well as walking canes for sighted individuals.

Visitors are encouraged to navigate the pathways with their eyes closed, guided by the floor markers.

The second studio immerses visitors in the experience of deafness, presenting silent videos that demonstrate how individuals who are deaf rely on visual cues instead of sound. As part of this experience, visitors can also practice lip-reading through silent video scenes.

This project highlights the power of art in bridging diverse communities and fostering a deeper understanding of individual experiences.

Qatari artist Noora Al-Shahwani, a student specialising in special education at Qatar University’s College of Education, has led a series of workshops in collaboration with the Fire Station and Qatar National Library, including a recent session on Braille literacy.

The exhibit is open to the public from November 11-25 at Studios 101 and 104 at the Fire Station.