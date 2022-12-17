‘I’m not interested’: Benzema appears to snub reports he will return for World Cup final 

Superstar Benzema rumored to return for the final vs Argentina, could be not appearing at all

Karim Benzema has appeared to dismiss claims that he will return for France’s World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday with a seemingly direct social media post.

The Ballon d’Or winner posted a selfie captioned “I’m not interested” to Instagram.

After suffering a thigh injury during a training session in Qatar, Benzema was forced to withdraw from the tournament. However, he has since been seen to be training on his social media pages.

France boss Didier Deschamps has yet to comment on a possible Benzema return. His his last words on the matter, after Morocco’s 2-0 win over Morocco, revealed very little.

“I don’t really want to answer that question,” Deschamps said when asked about Benzema in the press conference. “Next question. I do apologise,” he added.

Deschamps’ side was feared to be ill prepared for the tournament after several players, including Benzema, were ruled out in an injury frenzy.

Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kante, and Christopher Nkunku have all been absent.

Nonetheless, Les Blues have reached a second successive World Cup final thanks to the duo of Kylian Mbappe and all-time leading scorer Olivier Giroud.

Benzema could now be focussed on Real Madrid, who resume their league title defence on December 30 against Real Valladolid.