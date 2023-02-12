ICJ sets date for statements on advisory opinion over Israel’s occupation of Palestine

Since January, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 45 Palestinians including nine children.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set 25 July as the deadline for receiving written statements over an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

On Thursday, Palestine’s foreign ministry said that 25 October was also the deadline for submitting responses and observations to the questions that may be raised in court.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its satisfaction and constant follow-up to the smooth conduct of the procedures to be followed regarding the advisory opinion on the nature of the long-term Israeli occupation, and the duties of the international community in this regard,” the statement read.

The latest development comes months after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a draft resolution seeking a legal opinion from the ICJ “on the nature of the existence” of the Israeli occupation.

The UNGA adopted the draft resolution after garnering 98 votes from countries at the UN, including Qatar.

A total of 17 other countries voted against the draft resolution, including Washington, Tel Aviv’s main ally and backer.

Just days after the vote, Israel announced sanctions against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, limiting construction in the occupied West Bank while deducting millions from the government’s tax money.

More than 90 United Nations member states rejected Israel’s retaliatory measures.

While the ICJ’s rulings are binding, it does not hold power in passing them.

In 2004, the ICJ gave the UN an advisory opinion on “the legal consequences” of Israel’s illegal construction of the West Bank separation wall, under which the Zionist state annexed the Palestinian territory.

The ICJ had slammed the move and said it was “contrary to international law” as it destroyed and confiscated Palestinian property.

Despite the ruling, Israel continued to act with impunity while constructing more checkpoints, illegal barriers, and expanding its settlements and separating Palestinian families.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem in a bloody war in 1967, widely known as “the six-day war” and naksa, or “setback”.

Within six days, the Zionist state captured the majority of Palestine while forcibly displacing at least 300,000 Palestinians.

To date, Israel continues its attacks on Palestinians with an absence of accountability by the international community.

Since the start of the year alone, Israel’s occupation forces have killed at least 45 Palestinians including nine children, Palestine’s news agency reported on Friday.

Last year was also described as the deadliest year for Palestinians in at least a decade, with more than 150 Palestinians killed, per figures gathered by the UN.