‘I am French, but I will support Morocco’: Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard on France v Morocco

The second day of the World Cup 2022 semi-finals will pit two-time champions France against a unprecedented Morocco

Saudi Arabia national team coach Herve Renard has chosen to support Morocco ahead of the France matchup on Wednesday in the World Cup.

Speaking to RMC Sport, the former Morocco coach said he will support the African side, despite being a French national.

“I am French, I have a French passport, but I will support Morocco,” Renard expressed.

The French football manager from Aix-les-Bains enjoyed a 15-year playing career in France, playing for Cannes, Stade de Vallauris, and SC Draguignan, but speaks of his time in Morocco as a highlight of his experience.

“I had a fantastic adventure with a group of players and a country that loves football…they are so proud; they deserve it. They have so much passion that can be excessive, but today it is an exceptional award,” Renard added.

With Morocco, Renard broke a 20-year absence from the World Cup, leading the North African side to Russia’s 2018 tournament.

Renard’s remarks did not surprise his followers, as he has years of experience coaching within the African continent.

Previously, Renard managed the Zambia national team, which won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In 2015, the former footballer led Ivory Coast to their AFCON title, becoming the first coach to win AFCON championships with different teams.

Presently coaching Saudi Arabia, Renard stunned the football world by defeating World Cup favourites Argentina 2-1.

Morocco will take on France at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday evening, hoping to take on Argentina in the Qatar World Cup final.