Hungary eyes Qatari investment in Budapest Airport

Hungary welcomes Qatari investors as strategic partners in the purchase of Budapest Airport, prime minister Viktor Orbán said during a visit to the Gulf state.

Orban discussed his plans on stage during the Qatar Economic Forum last week, according to reports. He said Qatari investors are also considering taking part in a deal to buy the airport facility.

Negotiations are ongoing, and aside from Hungarian businessmen, the Hungarian government would also welcome investment from Qatar, the report said. They would potentially rely on the Qatari investors to expand Budapest Airport, one of Europe’s most competitive air gates, in addition to the buy-out process.

The Singaporean, German, and Canadian owners have been in negotiations with the government, reports detailed.

The agreement with a group of Hungarian businesses was finalised in 2021. However, the participants delayed the agreement due to poor financial conditions in Hungary and internationally.

In the meantime, the Budapest Airport’s owners claim they have long-term ambitions for the hub and would like to make significant financial investments to breathe life into those plans.

Qatar-Hungary relations

Meanwhile, the Hungarian prime minister told QNA that his country is “keen” on further cooperation with Qatar in multiple fields, including energy, agriculture and infrastructure, and air transport.

With European countries still seeking energy supply in light of the Russian war on Ukraine, Orban said that Hungary seeks to purchase liquified natural gas (LNG) from Qatar after 2026.

Last week, Orban said that both countries are solidifying their commitment by moving forward with a gas purchase agreement.

The official said talks are still ongoing with the Gulf nation, though supplies are unlikely to arrive before 2026, Orban said in a Bloomberg interview on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum.

“Over the past year, we have learned that Qatar is a country of key importance for Europe. The European economy has made up for a significant part of the missing Russian gas with LNG coming from here… We agreed on energy cooperation, we will also buy gas from here – it is always better to stand on several legs than on one,” Orban said.