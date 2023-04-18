Hundreds of mosques to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayers across Qatar on Friday

The annual Eid Al-Fitr prayer is traditionally held in large open spaces or mosques, where congregations can gather to perform the prayer in unison.

At least 500 mosques across Qatar will host early morning Eid prayers on Friday , authorities in Qatar confirmed.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) announced that the prayer for this year will be held at 5:21 AM at mosques nationwide, listing 500 venues and prayer locations as options for worshippers.

Education City Stadium



For the first time ever, the World Cup 2022 venue, Education City Stadium will be hosting Eid prayers, as announced by the Minaretein Centre. The stadium is expected to draw large crowds and will also host an Eid festival immediately following the prayer. Imam Abdul Wahhab Mosque



The largest mosque in the country, Imam Abdul Wahhab Mosque can accommodate over 30,000 worshippers at once. It boasts three libraries, separate prayer and ablution rooms for men and women, and special rooms for Quran memorisation. Al-Manaa Mosque



Located in the Lusail Marina Area, Al-Manaa Mosque is a sprawling 14,000-square-meter complex with a seating capacity of 3,000 people. Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque



Situated close to the Immigration Roundabout and Shamal Road, Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque is a prominent mosque in the area, and has separate women’s prayer room and numerous parking spaces. Aspire Mosque



Nestled in the Aspire Zone Park in Doha, near the Khalifa International Stadium, the Aspire Mosque is known for its stunning and distinct interior design.

The Eid prayer is typically performed in the early morning, after the sun has fully risen but before the noon prayer. The ritual is arguably the most important part of Eid celebrations worldwide and serves as an opportunity for Muslims to come together in unity after completing the Ramadan month of fasting.