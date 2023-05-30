Hundreds of construction industry leaders take the stage at Project Qatar

Through events like Project Qatar, the country continues to carve a distinctive place in the global construction industry, while echoing its commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

More than 325 exhibitors have set up at the country’s largest construction industry exhibition, Project Qatar, which was inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani on Monday.

The exhibitors reflect a broad global outreach with 120 international companies representing some 25 countries from around the world.

This global gathering includes eight national pavilions and 200 local companies that represent the government, semi-governmental agencies, and a plethora of private sector entities.

The event was held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Officials who attended the inauguration explored a range of pavilions representing various public entities like Ashghal to significant private sector companies.

Yousef Al Emadi, the Projects Affairs Director of Ashghal, spoke highly of the exhibition’s steadfast commitment to propelling the construction sector forward.

Amid global challenges, Al Emadi pointed out that Project Qatar’s endurance is more significant than ever.

Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, highlighted the evolution of the Qatari construction market in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030, noting the plan underscores the significance of technological integration and smart city components, redefining the landscape of the country’s construction industry.

“Project Qatar has maintained a progressive stance throughout the years, acclimating to market trends and setting the stage for Qatar’s future growth,” Mshaimesh stated.

The exhibition’s agenda extends beyond showcasing businesses.

According to Mshaimesh, Project Qatar is a conduit for facilitating global commercial exchanges and fostering cross-border industry relationships. Its pivotal role is further accentuated by the presence of distinguished dignitaries and ambassadors from around the world, highlighting its global recognition and influence.

Project Qatar, a long-standing tradition in the country’s business exhibitions, shines a spotlight on construction work and affiliated industries.

It serves as a gateway to the thriving Qatari construction market, offering companies of all sizes invaluable opportunities to establish new business connections.

This year’s exhibition focuses on the ‘Qatar Industries,’ an initiative to present the Qatari industrial sector to a global audience in a bid to expand the reach of local manufacturers.

The exhibition’s launch drew in high-profile attendees, including representatives from the Public Works Authority, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatari Diar, and Qatar Navigation.

It also saw the attendance of more than 30 ambassadors from participating countries, adding an international diplomatic presence to the commercial endeavour.