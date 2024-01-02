Human rights watchdog Euro-Med condemns Israel’s continued incitement and distortion campaign

The Geneva-based human rights group has been at the forefront of exposing Israel’s crimes against humanity committed in occupied Palestinian territories.

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor have strongly condemned what they say is a continuous Israeli “incitement and distortion campaign” against them.

In a press statement released on Monday, the Geneva-based human rights watchdog said Israeli institutions are not letting up in their attacks on the group’s impartiality and professionalism.

Despite this, Euro-Med said they will continue to spread awareness of the crimes committed by Israel amid its “ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since 7 October”.

Israeli institutions that have attempted to spoil Euro-Med’s standing include the occupied Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor organisation.

NGO-Monitor falsely referred to Euro-Med as an ideological advocacy group in a press release published on Sunday.

“The organization uses the facade of human rights,” NGO-Monitor alleged.

“The repeated allegations directed at Israel, including accusations of ‘organ theft,’ as well as ‘genocide,’ ‘ethnic cleansing,’ ‘collective punishment,’ are not supported by evidence,” the press release added.

According to Euro-Med, such false accusations from Israel are a result of “the international community [allowing such claims] to flourish due to systematic Israeli impunity”.

Euro-Med has consistently blown the whistle on war crimes committed by Israel since it renewed its indiscriminate onslaught of the Gaza Strip on October 7.



On Friday, the human rights organisation said via X that at least 65,600 housing units have been decimated during Israel’s almost three-month-long bombardment of the besieged Strip.

Euro-Med also said a further 177,200 homes have sustained partial damage since then.



Similar figures were also reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in their latest impact report published on Saturday. UN OCHA suggested that Israel has damaged at least 290,000 homes in Gaza.



In contrast to NGO-Monitor alleging that claims against Israel committing genocide are baseless, according to a December 29 Al Jazeera report, the Republic of South Africa has filed a case against Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of committing acts of genocide.

In their complaint, South Africa charged Israel with “killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting on them conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction,” Al Jazeera’s report added.

This move was welcomed by Euro-Med, who took to X on Saturday to “applaud South Africa’s principled initiative to take legal action against Israel’s unfolding genocide at the ICJ”.



On Saturday, Euro-Med also announced via X that they “recently” filed an urgent request to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, to officially declare Israel’s horrific atrocities committed against Gaza’s civilians as genocidal.



“We urge other states to follow South Africa’s lead & assume their moral and legal obligations to use all possible avenues to stop the assault on Gaza,” the announcement concluded.