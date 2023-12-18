Human Rights Watch says Israel using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza

The Israeli government has hit back at HRW, accusing it of being an “anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli organization.”

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday indicted the Israeli government of intentionally starving civilians in Gaza as part of its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory.

“Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, while willfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival,” the rights group said in a statement.

The New York-based international non-governmental organization cited statements from high-ranking Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Energy Minister Israel Katz, who have made public statements expressing their aim to deprive Palestinians in Gaza of food, water, and fuel.

In the report, Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at HRW, said that Israel’s policy needs to be paid attention to by world leaders as it has “devastating effects on Gaza’s population.”

“For over two months, Israel has been depriving Gaza’s population of food and water, a policy spurred on or endorsed by high-ranking Israeli officials and reflecting an intent to starve civilians as a method of warfare,” Shakir said.

“World leaders should be speaking out against this abhorrent war crime, which has devastating effects on Gaza’s population.” the HRW director added.

The Israeli government has hit back at HRW, accusing it of being an “anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli organization.”

“Human Rights Watch … did not condemn the attack on Israeli citizens and the massacre of October 7 and has no moral basis to talk about what’s going on in Gaza if they turn a blind eye to the suffering and the human rights of Israelis,” foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat told AFP.

World Health Organization (WHO) says diarrhoea cases surged 66 percent among children in Gaza with meningitis, chickenpox, and jaundice also reported as health systems in the besieged territory collapse.

From November 29 to December 10, cases of diarrhoea in children under five jumped 66 percent to 59,895, and increased by 55 percent for the rest of the population, according to data from the WHO.

Twenty-one of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are closed, 11 are partially functional and four are minimally functional, according to WHO figures from this month.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Security Council is gearing up for a possible vote as early as Monday on allowing much-needed aid into Gaza, where Israel’s merciless war and complete siege have killed over 19,000 Palestinians – primarily women and children.

Several UN resolutions have been rejected by the Security Council members, particularly the United States; however, if passed, it would mark a turning point in providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza, utilising land, sea, and air routes.

The resolution also proposes appointing UN oversight to deliver this aid to ensure it is provided.