How to volunteer for Expo 2023 Doha’s official ‘Green Team’

The requirements for volunteering at the Expo 2023 Doha have been officially announced as Qatar gears up to host one of the biggest events of the year starting from October.

The organisers of the event released details for those keen on joining the ‘Green Team’ of 2,200 volunteers, though applications have yet to open to the public.

The event is set to kick off between 2 October 2023 and conclude on 28 March 2024 at Al Bidda Park, with at least three million visits expected throughout the months-long event.

Volunteering is a reflection of our nation's prosperity and progress, it also leaves a positive mark!

We are pleased to announce that our volunteering program will soon be available. Follow us on our social media platforms to know more.#Expo2023Doha… pic.twitter.com/cc1FdLOllg — Expo2023Doha (@Expo2023Doha) July 24, 2023

The official website has issued an open call for volunteers aged 18 and above by 1 September, urging those who are “people-focussed”, “care about a sustainable future”, and “full of positive energy” to step up to assist visitors.

The roles cover numerous sections: accreditation; ceremonies; ticketing; events and and cultural experience; health and safety; language services; media and broadcast; participant operations; protocol services; visitor services and experience; and workforce.

Basic requirements and duration

While volunteers must be living in Qatar, overseas applicants will only be considered if they are self-funded and can stay in the country for the six-month period.

“Visa, travel and accommodation are not provided by Expo 2023,” the website said.

Applicants from “diverse abilities” are welcome to volunteer along with their family members or assistants to support them during their duties.

“When you have both applied, please contact us to ensure that your applications are processed together, and we’ll help you to identify roles to which you are best suited,” the organisers said.

Volunteers are expected to be on duty seven-to-eight days per month for a period of six months. In total, volunteers are expected to complete 45 shifts, or an average of two days per week.

Shifts last for six-to-eight hours, depending on the role, and the volunteers can select their own slots. The website added that volunteers are mostly needed during the evening and weekends

“There is every chance you can make volunteering your hobby and still do your day job. However, volunteering is a commitment, please consider carefully whether you’ll be able to fit it into your life,” the website said.

The volunteer process starts with the application and is then followed up with an interview. If approved, volunteers will then be able to select their shifts. Training, accreditation and uniform will be provided prior to the event.

Benefits

While the volunteering roles are unpaid, volunteers will enjoy free transport through the Doha Metro, in addition to meals and refreshments during shifts.

Other benefits include “training, an exclusive uniform, a participation certificate and other rewards” including a final gift.

Volunteers will celebrate the end of their duties with a “thank you” event and exclusive memorabilia.