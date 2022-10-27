How to register for Family & Friends accommodation before looming deadline

Everything you need to know about applying to host a family or a friend during the World Cup.

Hayya’s Family & Friends accommodation service will no longer be available on the platform or mobile application starting from 1 November, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) confirmed.

After the deadline, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holders will no longer be able to apply to stay with their friends or family and will then be required to book accommodation via the Qatar Accommodation Agency or third-party platforms.

The organising committee explained that such action is due to the processing time required to “ensure that every ticket holder receives security clearance ahead of November 1 – when the Hayya Card will serve as the only means of entry to Qatar for visitors.”

However, the platform is still currently open to receiving applications. Here’s how to apply:

Hosting a friend, family

In order to attend the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, international fans planning to travel to the Gulf nation must register for a Hayya digital card. This will serve as a visa for entry to Qatar and come with a number of advantages, such as free public transportation on game days.

However, as part of the Hayya approval procedure, fans must confirm their accommodation for the tournament.

Those planning to stay with friends or family must inform the host to register their place on the Hayya portal under the Alternative Accommodation category.

This is necessary so that the Hayya Card applications for those travelling to Qatar can be verified.

Upon selecting the tab, the Qatar-based host must enter their Qatar ID details, property name, zone, street, building, and the unit, and select whether the property is owned or rented.

After the property has been added, the website will then ask for all guests’ names, passport numbers, and nationalities.

Upon submission, the host will receive an email confirming that the steps have been completed. A follow-up email will then be sent once everything has been approved.

Guests will then simply need to travel to Qatar using the passport details added in the Alternative Accommodation section.



