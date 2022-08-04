How to legally resell your FIFA World Cup ticket

The World Cup will kick off in Qatar on 21 November

With a little more than a hundred days left for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, FIFA has opened an official resale ticket platform for the public.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to submit their purchased tickets for a partial refund of the amount paid for the tickets.

After a ticket is placed on the resale platform, other budding football fans can buy the ticket, though this may be higher or lower than the price paid for the original ticket.

يعاقب القانون بغرامة مالية لا تزيد عن 250000 ريال



كل من أصدر أو باع أو أعاد البيع أو تبادل التذاكر دون ترخيص من الفيفا،



وفقا لقانون رقم (10) لسنة 2021 بشأن تدابير استضافة كأس العالم#العدل_قطر#توعية_قانونية#حياتنا_والقانون pic.twitter.com/14pQRWQzOt — حسن الساعي (@Hassan_alsai) July 27, 2022

If successfully sold, FIFA Ticketing will charge a resale fee to the initial purchaser as well as the resale ticket purchaser.

While not all tickets are guaranteed to be sold, FIFA Ticketing will set another resale window closer to the date of the tournament.

For more details on the rules set by FIFA, click here.

As per Qatari law as well as FIFA rules, the resale of tickets by any other means is strictly prohibited and those that participate will face a fine of up to 250,000 riyals.

This is a bid to stamp out attempts by those wishing to profit from inflated prices for the tickets, as well as to prevent the spread of counterfeit tickets.

More than 1.2 million tickets were sold for Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup, much of the demand coming from fans in the country, followed by Argentina, Mexico, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and England.