How Qatar’s ‘generous’ endowment fund helped residents and expats in 2022

Qatar’s endowment fund helped patients get a life-saving organ transplant surgeries.

Some 20 patients in need received financial assistance from authorities in Qatar to help them with organ transplants at Hamad General Hospital in 2022, authorities confirmed, as part of a range of initiatives designed to help various sectors of society through the endowment fund.

“As many as 12,940 kidney dialysis sessions were held at the HGH under healthcare project of endowment fund for poor patients last year,” said Director of the General Endowment Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani.

The official added that around 49 heart patients received financial support for their treatments.

During a press conference held by the department to highlight the accomplishments of the endowment fund in 2022, Dr. Sheikh Khalid highlighted that during the same period, 64 mosques and homes for imams were constructed using the endowment fund for mosque services.

In addition, a total of 173 mosques and homes for imams are still under-construction. The official said 11 temporary mosques are currently being built in addition to the 23 provided.

“The General Endowment Department established 134 centres for learning holy Quran including 112 centres for boys and 22 centres for girls from the fund for serving holy Quran and prophetic traditions,” he added.

The summer course and Ta’ahed platform for holy Quran distance learning benefited around 2,572 students, while 3,637 students took part in the Muhaddis Al Saghir competition for prophetic traditions.

Meanwhile, the ministry helped a total of 4,329 poor families in Qatar receive food baskets from the endowment fund for ‘righteousness and piety’.

“As many as 4,132 people benefited from meals provided by Hifz Al Naema Center,” Sheikh Khalid added.

He noted a significant growth to the endowment fund project for the advancement of education and culture, including the establishment of the Center for Endowment Studies.

It provided 14 scholarships at Oxford University, 125 university scholarships inside Qatar, and 40 scholarships for postgraduate studies.

The official revealed that the education project supported 959 students from 17 different nationalities, including 21 students with disabilities, at Assalam School.

Additionally, the project provided scholarships to 184 students at the Religious Institute from 35 different nationalities.

“Under Endowment Fund for Family and Childhood, 146 Qatari families and 64 expatriate families were sponsored,” said Dr. Sheikh Khalid.

“The programme for those intending to marry benefited 234 young people. A ‘community markets’ project provided 28 outlets to Qatari families for marketing their products.”

The official said all accomplishments are the result of collaborative efforts that begin with donors’ initiatives, followed by institutional work by the department to develop the endowment, and finally community partnerships with the public and private sectors.

“Through these generous initiatives and community partnerships, the endowment has an effective role in the various sectors of society and a tangible impact, whether in the Islamic affairs sector such as the Quran, Sunnah, mosques, as well as the scientific and cultural development sectors, the family, childhood and health care,” said Dr. Sheikh Khalid.