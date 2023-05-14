How Qatar’s education ministry is preparing to use AI technology

As Qatar paves the way in the GCC region, the worldwide shift towards AI in education signifies a profound transformation in teaching and learning methodologies.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education has embarked on an initiative to develop a robust AI strategy, in a significant move towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the educational sector.

The project revolves around central tenets that aid in facilitating seamless access and optimal utilisation of big data to streamline and regulate educational processes.

Speaking on Qatar Radio, Director of the Information Systems Department at the Ministry Mona Salem Al Fadhli said the initiative aligns with the broader objectives outlined in Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 with respect to AI.

She said a key component of the proposed AI strategy is the creation of predictive systems, powered by data mining techniques, to foster predictive modelling. This would allow the ministry to effectively monitor, control, and anticipate future trends in the quality of education, thereby facilitating proactive rather than reactive measures.

The development of this transformative strategy commenced a year ago, laying the groundwork for an advanced AI system capable of predicting the performance of the education system with remarkable precision.

Such a system, Al Fadhli believes, would streamline the ministry’s efforts by providing analytical insights into student’s academic performance, tracking their progress, pinpointing areas for improvement, and delivering tailored guidance for each student.

The AI system being developed will also serve as a cornerstone for equipping students with necessary skills to thrive in a job market increasingly dependent on AI for tasks such as data analysis, programming, and e-education.

Al Fadhli added that the ministry has made considerable strides in integrating AI skills and concepts into the computing and information technology curriculum.

Globally, the integration of AI in education is gaining momentum.

The potential advantages are vast, ranging from aiding teachers in managing time-consuming tasks like grading and report maintenance, to enhancing virtual AI-driven schools and classrooms.

Personalised teaching, enabled by AI, allows students to learn at their own pace, a feature increasingly being offered by many renowned educational platforms worldwide.