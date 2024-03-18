‘Honouring culture’: QF school unveils separate building for girls in upcoming academic year

QAW’s existing infrastructure will undergo redesigning, with separate entrances for boys and girls to ensure complete segregation throughout the day across all classes.

Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW), a part of Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education, has unveiled plans to inaugurate a dedicated building exclusively for girls for the academic year 2024-2025.

Qatar Foundation (QF) officials hailed the move as a testament to QAW’s dedication towards establishing an all-encompassing and supportive learning atmosphere that caters to the specific requirements of its students.

The segregated facilities for girls at the school aim to create an environment where every student feels valued and encouraged to excel both academically and personally.

With the upcoming academic session in sight, QAW has allotted 127 seats for students, out of which 91 have been specifically earmarked for girls within the newly designated premises.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to creating an educational environment that nurtures and empowers every student,” said President of QF’s Pre-University Education Abeer Al Khalifa.

“This positive transformation underscores the importance of providing an educational experience that caters to the diverse needs and aspirations of our community,” she added.

“By offering segregated areas that honour our students’ strong bonds with their culture and traditions, we not only promote respect for diversity but also instil in our students a sense of responsibility towards both local and global communities.”

Al Khalifa detailed that the QAW initiative embodies an innovative strategy in crafting an ideal educational environment for girls as it offers distinct spaces for them to freely express themselves.

“This is not only a logistical measure, but also as an investment in fostering individual talents, empowering students to excel academically and creatively according to their preferences,” she said.

“It represents a step forward in achieving excellence, promoting skill development, and cultivating a generation prepared for success in various aspects of life.”

Meanwhile, Director of QAW Bedriyah Itani emphasised the importance of understanding cultural and communal requisites in fostering graduates deeply ingrained in the local ethos.

Itani stressed that the segregation initiative seamlessly integrates with these fundamentals, crucial to the school’s mission.

“This initiative will allow us to maintain our strong relationship with the parent community and address their needs effectively,” Itani noted.

The girls’ section will be fully equipped with amenities covering science laboratories, music rooms, art studios, engineering facilities, and IT rooms.

QAW’s existing infrastructure will undergo redesigning, with separate entrances for boys and girls to ensure complete segregation throughout the day across all classes.

The initiative, scheduled to be completed by August 2024, aligns with QAW’s commitment to providing equal access to a wide spectrum of courses and activities for both genders.

QAW currently serves over 1,300 students from Preschool to Grade 12.