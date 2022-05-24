Homeland security, civil defence experts in Qatar for global Milipol event￼

Milipol Qatar is the Middle East’s international event for homeland security and civil defence.

Some 220 exhibitors from 22 nations and 99 exhibiting businesses are in Qatar for the opening of this year’s Milipol Qatar.

The event, launched on Tuesday at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC), is expected to end on May 26.

Exhibitors from Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia are in attendance, according to the organisers, with a whopping 60% of them being first-timers.

Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Croatia, Finland, India, the Netherlands, and Slovakia are among the first-time exhibiting participant countries.

The exhibition also includes pavilions from five countries for the first time, including France, North America, Germany, Italy, and Austria, as well as independent international participation.

The event is organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in collaboration with Comexposium, a Paris-based international event organiser, on behalf of the GIE Milipol, which is led by Civipol, the French Interior Ministry’s cooperation implementer.

“We are confident that this year will be an exceptional year for the security sector in Qatar, with the approach of hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The exhibition will host several security seminars over two days, focusing on the safe management of major events and enhancing cyber security,” said Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al-Thani, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee.

This edition of Milipol Qatar focuses on mega events safety and cybersecurity against a backdrop of 14.5% annual growth for the Middle East’s homeland security until 2025.

Manufacturers of equipment for both the internal security and civil defence sectors can interact with decision-makers and security experts at the show to share their knowledge and experiences.

The Major also highlighted the increased number of attendees, which prompted organisers to expand the exhibit space, and stated that he anticipates a larger response from visitors.

Many exhibitors will be presenting new goods and solutions, so he encouraged security and surveillance stakeholders to visit the show to learn about the latest technology and products and meet local and international enterprises.

This comes as the two-day FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Security Last-Mile Conference concluded in doha on May 23.

Representatives from competing countries, the United Nations, FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), Europol, Interpol, and other international and local organisations, as well as representatives from other important stakeholders, attended the two-day conference.

The main security concern of the 2022 World Cup will be controlling hundreds of thousands of football fans in Qatar‘s capital, FIFA told police chiefs from competing nations worldwide at the conference in Doha.

Being the most geographically compact World Cup is one of the tournament’s biggest challenges, FIFA Security Director Helmut Spahn told the attendees.

Qatari police are planning a complex system of road closures and extra public transportation to move football fans around the country.