Hola¡ Qatar’s first Spanish radio hits the airwaves

This comes as Qatar tries to accommodate its growing Latin American community and the incoming Spanish-speaking World Cup fans

The first Spanish-language radio station in Qatar, Hola Qatar Radio 92.0 FM, has been launched by Qatar Media Corporation (QMC).

The radio will come in handy particularly during the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022, when it is expected to attract Spanish-speaking tourists flocking to the Gulf state for the biggest sporting tournament in the world.

The 24-hour radio station will air live programmes and a range of other content to Qatar’s Spanish-speaking population. In addition to news, there will also be live performances, a Latin Billboard Chart Show, weekend DJ mix shows, and culture capsules on Qatar’s history and customs.

It will also serve as the official information source between the government and the Hispanic community.

Radio stations broadcasting in Arabic, English, French, and Urdu are already a part of QMC, which operates a range of outlets including Qatar TV, Al Kass TV, Qatar Radio, QBS Radio, Urdu Radio, Oryx Radio, Holy Quran Radio and Sowt Al Khaleej Radio.

Latin American World Cup fans

Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and Uruguay are the six Latin American nations that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, and the competition will be eagerly watched by millions of spectators worldwide.

Football is a popular sport in Latin America, and the region’s fascination heightens during the World Cup. The national teams of Argentina and Brazil are supported by adoring fans in every corner of the globe, including here in Qatar.

According to Colin Smith, the chief operating officer of FIFA’s World Cup, the top 10 ticket-buying nations are Qatar, the United States, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil, and Germany. Smith made this announcement at a news conference in Doha last month.

On Sunday, November 20, at the Al Bayt Stadium, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will kick off as the hosts take on Ecuador in Group A.

There will be 32 teams in eight groups of four when the tournament begins:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

During the group stage, which lasts for 12 days and features four matches per day, the winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16.

Ticket sales for the World Cup have topped 2.89 million, FIFA president Gianni Infantino stated in October.