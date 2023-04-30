HMC to launch evening clinics for quicker access to high-demand specialties

The clinics will run for three months, with 481 evening clinics scheduled to provide services to patients.

Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar is set to launch a new evening clinic system at the Ambulatory Care Center starting from Monday, the institution announced on Sunday.

The clinics will cater to high-demand specialties such as ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat, urology, and audiology and is designed to provide faster access to specialised care for patients by adding more specialties in the coming weeks.

Nasser Al Naimi, Deputy Chief of Quality for Center for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement and Director of Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, said more than 10,000 patients are expected to benefit from the new evening clinics.

The clinics will run for three months, with 481 evening clinics scheduled to provide services to patients whose appointments have been expedited.

Al Naimi also said an advanced methodology was applied to the system of managing referrals and booking appointments to reduce waiting times for appointments and improve the use of clinics in all facilities of Hamad Medical Corporation.

However, he urged patients to use the helpline 16060 for customer service “Nesma’ak” to manage their upcoming appointments at HMC facilities.

The latest developments come just weeks after Qatar’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani vowed improvements in the healthcare system.

Commenting on shortcomings in the health sector during his first live television interview as PM, Sheikh Mohammed said while there is scope for improvement, Qatar does strive to provide “the best possible services” across its hospitals.

“During Covid, the health sector proved its steadfastness and achieved what countries with prestigious institutions could not, including hospitals that have been there for more than 100 years,” he said.

The Qatari diplomat admitted that there are challenges which Qatar does not deny.

“We spoke with the Ministry of Health to improve the level of services..and the results will show during the coming period,” he explained, noting the “difference will be seen soon,” he added.