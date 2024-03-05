History will not forget Israel’s crimes in eradicating and displacing Palestinians, Qatar’s UN envoy warns

Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 30,534 Palestinians, within nearly five months and wounded over 71,920, others.

Qatar has stressed that history will neither forgive nor forget those involved in, supporting, or turning a blind eye to the crimes committed against the Palestinian people amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The comments were made by Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva during the general debate on the update of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Al Muftah pointed out that Israel has been intensifying its campaign of killing and destruction in Palestinian territories, undermining any prospects for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.

She specifically highlighted the Israeli occupation forces’ targeting of Palestinian civilians, leading to hunger and a dire need for humanitarian aid, labelling it a heinous crime and a cold-blooded execution.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed at least 30,534 Palestinians, more than 70 percent of whom are women and children, within nearly five months. 71,920, others have been wounded.

Gaza’s 2.2 million population have been suffering from starvation due to the extreme shortage of basic resources under Israel’s complete blockade on the Strip and the hindered entry of aid.

While the total figure of Palestinians who died as a result of hunger remains unclear, harrowing reports continue to unveil the nearly daily deaths of children and newborns due to the absence of food supplies.

Sixteen children have died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, Palestinian medical sources said Monday.

On Monday, a child identified as Yazan Al-Kafarneh died in Rafah due to malnutrition, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Al Muftah urged the international community to move beyond mere condemnation and take urgent action against Israel.

Al Muftah insisted on effective measures to compel Israel, the occupying power, to halt its ruthless treatment of Palestinians, emphasising the importance of accountability and punishment for these actions.

Israel also targeted hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza near the Nabulsi roundabout on February 29 as they were collecting aid, killing more than 100 people.

Qatar condemned the massacre and demanded urgent international action.

“The continuation of the occupation’s brutal crimes as part of its brutal war on Gaza Strip proves day after day the pressing need for urgent international action to immediately end this unprecedented aggression in recent history,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement on February 29.

Palestinians on the ground in Gaza have not been able to access the entirety of the airdropped aid as most of it would end up falling into the sea.

Also, the aid is insufficient to meet the needs of the 2.2 million starving population.

Israel and its ally, the U.S., have been blocking all ceasefire attempts in Gaza and vowing to continue the war on the already-impoverished and besieged enclave.