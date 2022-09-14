Historic memorabilia: World Cup car number plates to go on auction

Going once, going twice: ministry to soon hold a special car number plate auction with the World Cup logo.

Are you looking for a new, eye-catching plate number for your car? Well, the General Directorate of Traffic has said that the 12th electronic fancy number auction is kicking off on September 15.

The sale will take place between 8 am on September 15 and 10 pm on September 18, according to a tweet from the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

Those interested can visit the ministry’s website to examine the auction, unique numbers, and start price.

As for the special addition to this auction, all license plates sold will have a unique World Cup logo for all fans and collectors to enjoy.

The sale will be divided into two different groups with various security levels for each category. The first category’s security amount is QAR 10,000, while the second category is QAR 5,000.

The highest bidder must get in touch with the General Directorate of Traffic to pay the winning bid price for the license plate within a maximum of four working days of the auction’s end date, the MoI explained on Tuesday.

If the winner does not proceed with the payment within the allocated time, the security deposit will immediately be lost and the plate will be given to the second highest bidder.

The bidder who wins several special numbers will not be given any of them until all of the winning special number amounts have been paid. Payment options include a credit card or a check written out in the special numbers’ names.