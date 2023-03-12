High-sports: Qatar thwarts attempt to smuggle Lyrica inside cricket bats

Lyrica is a controlled substance in many countries, including Qatar, due to its potential for abuse and addiction.

Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs Department officials have thwarted an attempt to smuggle yet another prohibited drug into the country.

Upon inspection, Qatari police found strips of Lyrica pills hidden inside cricket bats — an unusual location for smuggling.

In total, around 1,977 capsule strips of Lyrica pills were found hidden inside, the customs department stated on its social media. A seizure report was then issued and the contraband was handed over to the relevant authorities.

The administration of air cargo and private airports customs (postal consignments) has foiled the smuggling of lyrica pills , found hidden in cricket bats, and when the bats were opened. — الهيئة العامة للجمارك (@Qatar_Customs) March 9, 2023

Illegality of Lyrica

Lyrica is a brand name for the drug pregabalin, which is a prescription medication used to treat nerve pain, seizures and anxiety disorders. Lyrica works by affecting certain chemicals in the brain that transmit pain signals and decrease abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Lyrica (pregabalin) is a controlled substance in many countries, including Qatar, due to its potential for abuse and addiction. The drug has been associated with an increasing number of cases of misuse, dependence and addiction, particularly when taken in high doses or in combination with other substances.

The drug is classified as a Schedule V controlled substance in the United States, meaning it has a low potential for abuse and dependence compared to other controlled substances. However, in other countries, it is classified as a Schedule IV or Schedule III controlled substance due to its higher potential for abuse.

In some countries, including Qatar, Lyrica is also prohibited due to its potential for illegal diversion and trafficking. Lyrica has been found to be used recreationally and in combination with other drugs, which can increase its potential for abuse and addiction.

It is mostly illegal due to its potential for abuse, dependence and illegal diversion, as well as the risks associated with its recreational use and misuse if used without proper medical guidance.

The Gulf nation’s customs division has issued warnings against bringing in illicit goods.